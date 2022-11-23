Umahi To Wike: APC needs Rivers votes for Tinubu

…Rivers gov kicks over Atiku’s visit to Jonathan

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs the votes of Rivers people for it’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and not logistics support for his campaigns. Umahi, an APC governor and one of the coordinators of Tinubu’s campaign in the South East, spoke yesterday when he commissioned the Akpabu- Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area at the invitation of Wike. He said: “You are a doer of promise…

When you say you will give logistics support, you will but in APC, we don’t need logistics support, we need votes, just for the presidential one only, please. “All I am asking is that presidential one, that presidential one keep it for Asiwaju (Tinubu) and Asiwaju will be coming here to solicit votes.” Performing the inauguration, Umahi described Wike as a true nationalist who has ceaselessly built bridges across the country to foster unity.

Umahi also noted that his Rivers State counterpart fights for others delightfully and unreservedly supports others to succeed. According to Umahi, he left the PDP because he foresaw betrayal in the party, which has manifested and sued that no matter the unity of the country should be pursued. The Ebonyi State described as treacherous the decision of some governors of southern Nigeria extraction to jettison the resolution that the next Nigerian president after President Muhammadu Buhari should be from the South. Wike, who also spoke faulted the appeal for support the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar made to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Wike said when then President Goodluck Jonathan pleaded with Atiku to support his re-election bid in 2015, the former vice president rejected the former’s entreaties. He said Jonathan travelled to the Dorchester Hotel in London to meet Atiku but rather, the former VP told Jonathan to relinquish his ticket to him in 2015.

