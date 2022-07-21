News

Umahi: We’ve spent N80bn on Ebonyi Medical Science Varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said that more than N80 billion has so far been spent on the establishment of the state’s university, the King David University of Medical Sciences, located in Uburu, Ebonyi State. Umahi, who made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, also solicited for a take-off grant for the university. He said: “We are soliciting for a take-off fund. We have sunk over N80 billion into that university. If it is done by any other agency, I am sure that N150 billion cannot do it. I am not boasting about that. “I am here to congratulate my brother for his promotion based on the job he has done for the country and to thank him for his exemplary public service. Whenever you call him, he picks and it is not because I am governor. “The ordinary people are passing through lots of challenges and if they can’t get anything; at least they should get hope and the only way they can get hope is when you respond to them, because you are answerable to them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Olaoye Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country were surmountable and stepping stones to its great future.   Osinbajo stated this today in Owerri at a special interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.   The Vice-President, who delivered […]
News

TCBW, Instant Arewa Hair promote women creativity, appearance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The Confident Black Woman (TCBW) and Instant Arewa Hair have reiterated their commitment towards supporting women to develop their skills and deploy them to the fullest irrespective of their educational background. Speaking during the first edition of 120 minutes Hair Challenge in Lagos, Country Director for Instant Arewa Hair, Angela Eyekosi said that the […]
News Top Stories

Telecom operators disconnect 4.7m lines

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

active mobile subscriptions plunge to 186.7m Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country disconnected a total of 4.7 million lines in the last five months, New Telegraph has learnt. This brought the total number of connected lines in the country down to 295.3 million as of May from 300 million in December 2020, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica