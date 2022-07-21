Umahi: We’ve spent N80bn on Ebonyi Medical Science Varsity

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said that more than N80 billion has so far been spent on the establishment of the state’s university, the King David University of Medical Sciences, located in Uburu, Ebonyi State. Umahi, who made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, also solicited for a take-off grant for the university. He said: “We are soliciting for a take-off fund. We have sunk over N80 billion into that university. If it is done by any other agency, I am sure that N150 billion cannot do it. I am not boasting about that. “I am here to congratulate my brother for his promotion based on the job he has done for the country and to thank him for his exemplary public service. Whenever you call him, he picks and it is not because I am governor. “The ordinary people are passing through lots of challenges and if they can’t get anything; at least they should get hope and the only way they can get hope is when you respond to them, because you are answerable to them.”
