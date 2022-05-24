Umahi: Why South South, South West should support Ndigbo to produce next president

‘Extreme politics destroying South East’

Chief Dave Umahi is the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governors Forum. In this interview, he speaks on his presidential ambition, multiple aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and agitation in South East, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports

You are among those vying for the Office of the President on the platform of the All Progressives (APC) but some people are saying that you are considering backing out of the contest because of the calibre of aspirants in the party, some who are founding fathers of the party. What is your take on this and what makes you think that you stand out among the aspirants?

Our country has moved to a very unfortunate stage as we believe that money answers all things. I know of somebody who used to say that what money cannot do, more money can do that. And you have mentioned a couple of things; the founding fathers of the APC, there must also be the founding sons of the APC because life is a relay race, you cannot continue to be at a stage throughout life.

You have also said that people that contributed but we are talking about our nation, the state of our nation now. We are talking about who can do this job, we are not talking about how much money you have because when you say how much money you have, from which company did you make such money?

We are at a critical stage of our nation, so we should be very much interested in talking about those who can do the job and I think that the Nigeria nation should be able to see and x-ray the leaders; past and present and let us talk on essentials, let’s talk about intellectual capacity to do the job, the strength, the calling to do the job.

Somebody asked what stands me out; what stands me out is the calling of God; what we have been able to achieve through the grace of God here because everything we need at a macro level in our nation building and the challenges, they have been sorted out in this state.

Is it the security; here in Ebonyi State has been from bottom to top approach, not minding the political inclination in our security programmes, where everything is about politics, if it doesn’t go one’s way, it is destroyed otherwise I can tell you that Ebonyi is the most peaceful state by Chief Dave Umahi is the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governors Forum.

In this interview, he speaks on his presidential ambition, multiple aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and agitation in South East, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports the way we have handled security in this state. We have the vigilante, we have the community self-defence mechanism. At the state level, we have the Ebubeagu outfit and this people are doing very well and we have made sure in our laws that they are subject to the police authorities and it is very important.

As we have fought insecurity to a winning point in Ebonyi, I will encourage community policing, I will encourage state policing, I will encourage reform security architecture of our country. The security challenge we have in the South-East is different from what we have in North-East and the North-West. So, you have to engage the people, you have to study the kind of insecurity and what brought about the insecurity.

Of course, corruption is one of them; neglect of the young people at a time they are supposed to be catered for is also one of them. There is also political inclination; some people believe in ‘let’s destroy it if it cannot come our way.’ There is hunger and anger in the land, so we are looking for somebody who can do the job and I think I can do the job.

If it is to share money, I can’t share money. I have fear for God and love for the people. I have the strength, I have the health, I have the energy, I have the wisdom, I have the training, I am a professional engineer and I create wealth. In Ebonyi State, 95 per cent of the jobs are done through direct labour, through the ministries. There must be a leader that is above board to lead this country, there must be a leader that has the fear of God.

The Bible says that by the fear of God, men depart from evil. It is not about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission (ICPC), there is more than these two and that is God because when you take from the poor, you are doing the opposite of what the word of God says. It says that he that gives to the poor, lends unto God.

So, I stand out by my training, by the fear of God, by my antecedents. I am an engineer by profession and engineers have not been given the opportunity to lead this country. We have infrastructure decay in this country. My position is that they should allow the engineers to build the nation then we will hand over to the politicians. I liken them to making food; when the food is done, then we allow the politicians to come and take over. But right now, we need a professional to rebuild this country.

Talking about experience, I have been a party chairman for four years, I have been a deputy governor for four years under a very experience man and I have been governor for seven years and I have the courage and experience. If you check all my indices of performance vis a vis, the rating of the World Bank, the rating of the Vice President of the country, the rating of the National Bu-reau of Statistics, the rating of the Ministry of Finance, you will see that I came first, But on the overall rating, you will see that I came second and I don’t know why I came second because I should come first but I have to accept.

So, I stand out to do this job but if you are considering the volume of money, I shouldn’t even contest in the first place because I don’t have the kind of money many of them have. I have done the job in Ebonyi, I have not stolen money, I have not saved money but I have a name and I have legacies. In all honesty, I continue to pray that God will not bring a politician.

Promises have been made in the past and failed; we are not going to rely on promises. In fact, I hate to hear promises. I want to see what you have done in your previous outings. That is what Nigerians should be asking for and not when you collect money from people, you will begin to talk.

There must be a nation for us to be what we are, and I feel so sad when elders will not be very objective when our nation is sinking. It looks like money answers all things, it pains me so much but we have to grow above that because if this nation sinks, God forbid that, we will all sink.

There have been clamour for zoning as regards the presidency, which has reached a crescendo. What is your take on that?

The entire South and Middle-Belt came together and said: For the sake of equity

justice and fairness; let the next president come from the South and even a lot of our brothers and sisters from the North also bought into it. The Southern governors also came together and said the same thing. So, everybody had in mind that when talking about the 2023 presidency, the South-East will be given a chance because the zone has never produced an elected president.

But when I suspected foul play in PDP, I said no and made sure that the PDP will keep to this issue of fair play. How is it that we have been supporting the party and we have never been given the chance to be supported? I cried to the world and to Nigerians. Incidentally my own brothers from Ebonyi and the entire South-East attacked me but today, they need to apologize because they are at crossroads and they don’t know what to tell our people.

We are not even being considered for anything in PDP. I came over to APC; I have peace in APC, I have respect in APC, there is no headmaster. Even the President has respect for the party and he says that the governors are in charge of their respective states. That is not so from where I was coming from. You see your colleague trying to lord it over you in your own state but that is not the same in the APC. So, I am happy that we are being treated and with respect.

So, if the mind of the South is that when this thing comes that we should continue to vote for our brothers and have no opportunity to be voted for, I said no. Then, we have blackmailed the North. It means that it was no longer on the platform of equity and justice. If that is blackmail; the South-East should pull out of the blackmail and then say, look, if you are not basing this thing on equity and justice, then everybody can contest.

And so, the South will no longer cry of marginalization because marginalization cannot just stop between the North and South. When it comes to South, it has to also tickle down to the three regions with different cultural backgrounds. That’s my position and I think this opinion should be enhanced because justice is justice, fairness is fairness, equity is equity.

I have seen that the body language of Mr. President is that this thing should come to the South but if it is thrown to the South and justice and fairness and equity is being denied, then, if I am the one giving it, I have to reconsider my position and that is the truth. So, our brothers and sisters in the South-South and South-West should please think about tomorrow.

There are lots of implications in not evaluating this situation properly, it will not make for the cohesion of the South and I want to be heard not because I am contesting.

The South- East must have something in their hand and that’s why I am not bothered about the number of aspirants from the zone but unfortunately they are fewer than that of South-South and South-West. Where is justice, equity and fairness?

So, I want many Nigerians to speak for the South-East, and when it comes to who can do the job in the South-East, you should be very objective and have the fear of God. Don’t be afraid to say that it is Umahi because Umahi can do the job.

. We have many aspiring for presidency in the South-East; do you think of having a consensus among you?

There is no need for consensus. When they say that Ndigbo should come together, I continue to say there is nothing like that. The Igbo are not electing a president for the Igbo alone; we are not the ones to choose who should be the president of Nigeria. It is Nigerians who should choose who should be their president.

So, we have quite a good pool of aspirants from South-East and they should choose among these aspirants. If they are looking for somebody who can develop infrastructure, somebody who is committed, has the fear of God and has very wonderful ratings in terms of transparency in governance, then they will see somebody from Ebonyi and there are other aspirants that has other qualities including some of my own qualities, Nigerians are there to make choice. What kind of president do we want at this our challenging moment? That should be the question that should be on the lips of Nigerians.

What is your influence on other South- East governors to ensure adequate security in the region and how are you people networking to ensure there is peace in the zone?

You want to hide under security to discuss development and I can tell you that all the governors of South- East are doing extremely very well in terms of development and that we all have our problems, we all have our priorities. But when it comes to security, I must tell you and in all honesty that there is politics in our security situation.

There is extreme politics in this region and it must stop for the sake of our people. When we started, we were all working together and I was championing the fight and I am still championing it with no fear or apologies that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not good for us, that hate speech is not good.

And from there, it developed to violence and then, we continue to indict our people and say, we have been infiltrated but it is a lie! It is South-East killing South-East and security people and until we are able bold to say this, it will continue. What is trending now is sit-at-home. I use this opportunity to tell Ndigbo to be wise; this sit at home is useless and it is nonsense.

This agitation is nonsense for me because even if it was to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not belong to Biafra. I have been saying it and I will continue to say it and I have no apologies because we have been used as house boys and house girls but with the creation of Ebonyi State, we now have self-determination.

We have to get to the status of our brothers and sisters in the South-East. Before, we had no confidence in ourselves but we are changing the narrative. If somebody has been your house boy and house girl and the person wants to aspire, you will definitely not be happy.

So, we are not for Biafra, we are for a united and equitable Nigeria. I will continue to preach that there is no gain in the sit-at-home, there is no gain in our killing ourselves and I am happy that the altercation with other people from other region is a thing of the past. We are living peacefully with our brothers and sisters from other regions and it is quite encouraging.

On the sitat- home, I don’t support and I call on our people to come out in sincerity and fear of God, let us work together to do something about our region and liberate our people. The moment extreme politics and brainwashing die in the South-East, then we can begin to aspire as we be like others. Killings and violence have not been part of our cultural values and I don’t know where it came from.

Why is difficult for the five governors of the South-East to work together and function very effectively on security issues, especially on Ebubeagu that was established to strengthen security in the zone?

The issue of Ebubeagu, you see, every state is autonomous, so I won’t be able to comment on it because South- East leaders came together and said by December last year, every state should have Ebubeagu inaugurated and I know that some states has their own laws. We first made and signed our laws and it is working and it is helping us.

That is the way to go but I can’t speak for other states because may be, they have a better way of solving their security problems but this is my own little way of solving it and it is working for me.

What is the relationship between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East Governors Forum because the two bodies are supposed to work together on this issue of security and others?

There is also extreme politics in Ohanaeze. The present executive started very well because I went Owerri, Imo State, when they were elected. However, there is politics in Ohanaeze now and they have to honestly discharge themselves because they will still reckon with the moment like this when they should stand apolitical, fighting for the good of our people.

It went to table the issue of political solution for Nnamdi Kanu before Mr. President, but even at that, it is an insult to the Nigerian nation if we are doing sit-at-home and we are talking about a political solution.

So, this nonsense sit-at-home must give way for the President and the Federal Government to begin to consider and say look, this people are sincere but not when there are still more killings. Sit-at-home disrupt business activities, endangers the people, creates fears and then killings and then we are talking about a political solution. I am not for that.

So, I have told the gladiators to stop the sit-at-home, so that we can have the courage and the conscience to approach the Federal Government. To ensure that there is no politics in it, I have pleaded with Prof. George Obiozor (President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo) to lead this peace move and I think we should, in strong voice, ask this people to denounce this illegitimate sit-at-home.

A year from now, your administration will come to an end and there are many projects that are still ongoing, including the international airport. What is the state of things on those projects?

Everything that is of God, overcomes. God is not an agent of unfinished product and if you recall that I came on Divine Mandate, then you will know that all will be completed and anchored properly. The Edda flyover, I am sure you have gone to that project, it is one of the wonders of this administration and of course our nation and I believe that in the next two months, that projected would be competed.

The Amasiri flyover is also going to be ready in the next two months. The airport, by the end of August, we should be expecting the first flight in that airport. The King David University, by the end of July, the free medical treatment which we are offering to the entire nation for the next two months will be on.

We have offered scholarships to students from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in our first admission, six per state for one year. So, we have a number of students from all over the country that we are doing the same thing for the second year admission, and we also have free medical lab examination. So, you can do your total medical evaluation at King David University from the first day of June and it is going to run for three months.

The project that may be remaining is the Olympic Stadium because it has to be the best in this country but I would have done that project up to 70 per cent. So, I am going to hand over to the incoming administration next year by God’s special grace. Just the axillary work should be what is remaining which should be about 30 per cent and of course there will be a contract.

What else will be remaining will be will be a portion of the Abakaliki-Enugu dualization, there will be about 15km that would be left. I am dualizing the boundary to Nkalagu, I am dualizing from Abakaliki to Ezzamgbo. So, there will some portion that will be left in between, about 15km. I will award the contract and mobilize the contractor before I leave. There will also be a portion of Abakaliki to Afikpo. This is about 100km of road and before I leave, it will be left about 40km, which will be basically from Abaomege down to Afikpo and I will also award it and commit a mobilization.

The Ala Hausa flyover that is ongoing day and night will be completed. The Nkalagu flyover is done, it is just the axillary works left. I know that there are local government projects that are ongoing but the jobs are giving to the local government chairmen and they will fund them from our finances.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...