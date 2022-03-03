Umahi woos Lagos-based computer village merchants with free land

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has allotted three hectares of land to the Lagos-based Computer Village Merchants free of charge to enable them to invest in the state. Umahi announced the gesture during the foundation-laying ceremony for the computer village estate in Abakaliki.

He said the state government would assist them with the necessary incentives and facilities to help them succeed in the state as they did in Lagos. He said: “The three hectres of land you acquired opposite the state international market will presently be allotted freely to you.

“This is, however, with the proviso that you develop it within the next three months. “We will sign the agreement to this effect within the next seven days, if you are ready beacuse I am usually impatient when it comes to developing the state.” The governor urged the merchants to establish other technology-inclined activities within the estate to facilitate its rapid development.

“We have structures within the Ocho-udo Centinary City, which are 90 per cent completed and can be leased or rented to you. “We would offer to you, one year moratoriun to start paying, including other incentives provided by our world-class shopping mall, international airport and other facilities,” he said. Umahi called on stakeholders from the South-East to find a lasting solution to the unknown gunmen syndrome currently ravaging the area. He expressed concern that those who instigated restiveness in the zone had openly denounced it. According to him, most of its sponsors do not observe sit-at-home at their bases abroad.

The Commissioner for Trade and Business Investment, Mrs Chioma Nweze, expressed delight that the effort by the ministry long ago to woo the group to the state had yielded friut. Responding, the Chairman of the Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria, Chief Anthony Nwakaeze, thanked the governor for offering the group the opportunity to invest in the state. “We have world class facilities to aid our business in Ebonyi and security is guaranteed to protect our business interests,” Nwakaeze said.

