News

Umahi woos Lagos-based computer village merchants with free land

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has allotted three hectares of land to the Lagos-based Computer Village Merchants free of charge to enable them to invest in the state. Umahi announced the gesture during the foundation-laying ceremony for the computer village estate in Abakaliki.

He said the state government would assist them with the necessary incentives and facilities to help them succeed in the state as they did in Lagos. He said: “The three hectres of land you acquired opposite the state international market will presently be allotted freely to you.

“This is, however, with the proviso that you develop it within the next three months. “We will sign the agreement to this effect within the next seven days, if you are ready beacuse I am usually impatient when it comes to developing the state.” The governor urged the merchants to establish other technology-inclined activities within the estate to facilitate its rapid development.

“We have structures within the Ocho-udo Centinary City, which are 90 per cent completed and can be leased or rented to you. “We would offer to you, one year moratoriun to start paying, including other incentives provided by our world-class shopping mall, international airport and other facilities,” he said. Umahi called on stakeholders from the South-East to find a lasting solution to the unknown gunmen syndrome currently ravaging the area. He expressed concern that those who instigated restiveness in the zone had openly denounced it. According to him, most of its sponsors do not observe sit-at-home at their bases abroad.

The Commissioner for Trade and Business Investment, Mrs Chioma Nweze, expressed delight that the effort by the ministry long ago to woo the group to the state had yielded friut. Responding, the Chairman of the Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria, Chief Anthony Nwakaeze, thanked the governor for offering the group the opportunity to invest in the state. “We have world class facilities to aid our business in Ebonyi and security is guaranteed to protect our business interests,” Nwakaeze said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Foundation submits long term devt draft plan to Abia govt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND), has submitted a 30-year draft plan for the state’s long term development plan for Abia State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Receiving the draft plan in Umuahia, Ikpeazu pledged his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure, stressing that his […]
News

Three killed, 20 injured, 15 houses burnt as gas plant explodes in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

There was sorrow, tears and death in Agbor, Ika South council area of Delta State on Friday night as a gas plant in the locality exploded, burnt over 15 houses, burnt no fewer than 20 persons and killed three inhabitants of the area.   The ill-fated gas station – the Osadebe Gas Plant – was […]
News

Trump says for first time that Biden ‘won,’ adds that he is not conceding

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump for the first time on Sunday signaled that Joe Biden “won” the 2020 presidential election that he continues to say was “rigged” against him, adding that he is not conceding the race. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted in response to a monologue on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” The tweet comes eight days after the Fox […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica