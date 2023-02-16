Umahi wouldn’t have been governor without me –Egwu

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North in the National Assembly, Senator Sam Egwu, yesterday said Chief Dave Umahi wouldn’t have been governor of the state without him. Egwu said he was the one that made sure Umahi became the governor of the state when Chief Martin Elechi refused to support him (Umahi) as his successor. Umahi was Elechi’s Deputy Governor. Then Governor Elechi backed former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu against Umahi, who became the candidate of PDP and won the 2015 governorship election. Egwu, while addressing a mammoth crowd at a PDP rally in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state yesterday, disclosed that without his personal effort, Umahi would not have succeeded in becoming the governor of the state. He said: “I was the one that took him round to the PDP bigwigs in the country when Elechi refused to hand over to him.”
