Umahi’ll end marginalisation in Nigeria – LG Chair

Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, yesterday said Governor Dave Umahi will carry every section of the country along and end the seeming marginalization in the country if elected the President. Chima while speak- ing with journalists in Abakaliki yesterday said the governor will replicate the unity inherent in Ebonyi if given the opportunity to govern the country.

He described Umahi as a pan-Nationalist, youthful and detribalised Nigeria who will transform the country. He said: “Governor David Nweze Umahi has shown a practical example of what he can do in Nigeria by the so many achievements he has made in Ebonyi State. He has transformed Ebonyi State from dust of the Nation as many who passed the once bumby dusty roads of Ebonyi will in derision refer Ebonyi as, to the salt of the Nation where an excellent taste of unprecedented quantity and quality of infrastructure is brought to practical manifestations.

