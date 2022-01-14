News

Umahi’ll end marginalisation in Nigeria – LG Chair

Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, yesterday said Governor Dave Umahi will carry every section of the country along and end the seeming marginalization in the country if elected the President. Chima while speak- ing with journalists in Abakaliki yesterday said the governor will replicate the unity inherent in Ebonyi if given the opportunity to govern the country.

He described Umahi as a pan-Nationalist, youthful and detribalised Nigeria who will transform the country. He said: “Governor David Nweze Umahi has shown a practical example of what he can do in Nigeria by the so many achievements he has made in Ebonyi State. He has transformed Ebonyi State from dust of the Nation as many who passed the once bumby dusty roads of Ebonyi will in derision refer Ebonyi as, to the salt of the Nation where an excellent taste of unprecedented quantity and quality of infrastructure is brought to practical manifestations.

 

News

Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state. The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the Government House […]
News

AFEX Appoints Managing Director For Fair Trade Business Unit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AFEX Fair Trade will Support AFEX’s Mission to Reach One Million Farmers in Five Years AFEX, Nigeria’s leading commodities market player, has announced Kamaldeen Raji’s appointment as the Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade Limited (AFEX Fair Trade). With this appointment, AFEX is doubling down on executing its vision of strengthening trade infrastructure for Nigeria’s commodities […]
News

Embrace unity, peace, not war, Aregbesola tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former Osun State Governor and incumbent Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday dissociated himself from those calling for war and secession in Nigeria, saying that “war is destructive, devastating and does not bring anything good”. While speaking at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State capital where he was invested as Grand Patron of the […]

