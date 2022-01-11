Umahi’ll lead APC to victory in Ebonyi –Nweze

Chief Chaka Nweze is the pioneer Secretary of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on affairs of the party in the state and the party’s chances in the state in the 2023 general election, among other issues

How would you rate the performance of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress in recent times?

Wonderful and marvelous! Those are the few words I can use in describing affairs of the party recently. I have to emphasize on the congresses in the state which skeptics feared would pose a serious challenge for the party. Remember that the congress came on the heels of the apprehension over a non-existence court ruling, which erroneously put the leadership of the party’s National Caretaker Committee into doubt. In Ebonyi, we saw members who viewed the existence of the party and carved for its success. Apprehension was kept aside for commitment and hope. We saw party stakeholders who were on warring sides in the past but whole-heartedly putting aside their differences for the party to succeed. We saw stakeholders who put the party first above personal interests. We saw political eggheads who realised that the success of the present administration in the state should be sustained beyond 2023 and decided not to let the opportunity slip. The fear seemingly evaporated when the much talked about ward congress came without hitches, except pockets of inconsequential complaints. We saw unity ride above division. We saw stakeholders taking fair share and control of their wards. It was like magic that such could happen in the state. It was like magic in a party where factions marred its existence and progress in the past, coupled with the issue of the state governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with top government functionaries and horde of supporters. Up till now, it seems like magic but the truism in it is that it is real. The national congress chairman to the state, Chief Ideato Okoli, was awed that he publicly declared that he would recommend the Ebonyi APC congress model to the national to be adopted in future congresses and other activities.

What is the magic behind the successes you have listed?

Many factors played prominent roles in the successes we have recorded as a party in the state. Governor David Umahi played a leading role. The governor replicated his magic wand, which he showed with so much dexterity when he was in the PDP. The governor’s defection had brought good tidings and as an experienced party administrator, such experience has come to the fore again. It was the yardstick for the unity of all stakeholders. When Governor Umahi joined the APC, there was apprehension on how he would bring the stakeholders together to shelve their differences and work together for the desired success. Many skeptics did not however reckon how he steered the PDP to success, ensuring 100 per cent victories in all elections in the state. The governor has shown showed that he is a great manager of men and resources and ultimately brought the stakeholders together.

What tool did the governor employ in achieving this harmony?

The most potent tool used by the governor was sincerity. Umahi is known for his sincerity and this has stood him out in governance in the state and country. During the last congresses for instance, He fulfilled his pledge to be fair, all-inclusive to all and ensure equitable distribution of resources and positions. All the stakeholders were recognised and allowed to control their respective areas without imposition or interference. This increased the confidence and belief the stakeholders and other party faithful had in the party. The equitable harmonisation of offices ensured that the erstwhile factionalistion between members loyal to the two main gladiators of the party – the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Senator Julius Julius Ucha, the party’s former gubernatorial candidate. The equitable distribution also Nweze eliminated the old and new members’ factors between the members of the party, who were there before the governor joined with his supporters. We can only pray that the party builds on these successes.

How about the stakeholders’ factor?

I said earlier that the stakeholders saw the sincerity in Umahi and decided to follow suit. When a leader shows unparallel and glaring sincerity, the followers are bound to follow with belief and commitment. The party’s stakeholders saw that they have on their hands, an opportunity to extend the party’s hold on the leadership of the state beyond 2023. It had never happened before and they knew it could happen now. Stakeholders who were not on taking terms before came together and brought their political acumen to ensure that the state is now purely APC. What we ultimately achieved was a seamless ward congress, which gave room for peaceful and rancour free local government area and state congresses, which have made the party stronger and morerepositioned. When we talk of APC stakeholders, we are talking about those who hold the ace politically in Ebonyi, who are grass-rooted and who command the loyalty and support of the people. We are not talking of Abuja-based politicians who only meet their constituents during elections. The APC stakeholders win elections and those who joined with Umahi from the PDP have as they say in football, made the squad stronger.

How does this help in the threat from the opposition?

You can see that the PDP in Ebonyi State is still reeling from the impact of the governor’s defection. The party has not been itself since he left for the APC and the vacuum he left there cannot be filled. Remember he was the party’s acting state chairman, a substantive chairman, deputy governor and later governor under its platform. He constructed the most elegant and imposing secretariat in the country. He played unparalled roles in the electoral successes enjoyed by the party. PDP’s loss has turned to APC’s gain. It was shameful that the party could not organise a transparent congress despite all the noise and its propaganda. The worst came during its state congress. The party split into factions during the process with electoral materials snatched and items such as chairs and canopies at the congress venue destroyed. The most amusing thing is that its erstwhile publicity secretary, who felt that if he insults Governor Umahi, he would be rewarded with the state chairmanship position, got disappointed as he was used, dumped by the party and ultimately denied the chairmanship position. He is my younger brother and I advised him to maintain his line and not cross paths with the governor. I made him know that Umahi has brought so much development to the state and if he thinks that by insulting the governor, he would be rewarded with the chairmanship position; he was in the real sense dreaming. We can see that he is now disillusioned and was not even considered for the publicity secretary position he held before the contest. Besides, the former Senate president who is from the state, whom I know well, will not support his type for chairman.

What is your advice to APC supporters in the state?

I will advise them to build on the successes recorded during the congresses and generally in the party. It is now crystal clear that the party has taken over Ebonyi State. The stakeholders in particular should keep the new found spirit alive and continue putting the party’s interest above other interests.

As we prepare for the primary elections and 2023 elections proper, they should realise that anyone who does not get what he or she wishes now, will get it in future and therefore support anyone or whoever the party selects.

I also advise the party’s leaders, especially, the newly elected ones at all levels, to maintain a high level of discipline and commitment. They should be fair, accommodating and realise that the APC is one family where varying interests exist. They should still find subtle ways of managing such interests.

What of party members who still feel aggrieved or have reservations over developments in the party?

I sincerely advise them to sheath their grievances and identify with the majoriy decision of members. Politics is about interests but when the party had made its decisions, members should tarry along and expect the best. These however come through loyalty and submissiveness.

