Umahi’ll remain in office till 2023 – ALGON, kinsmen

The people of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday vowed that Chief Dave Umahi will remain in office till 2023 as the governor of the state. Ohaozara is where Umahi hails from. The people described the court’s judgement which sacked Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, as a distraction by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They vowed to remain foused and undaunted despite the judgement and expressed the hope that Appeal court will do justice to the matter. Speaking at the rally, Chairman of the Local Government and Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, called on the people of the area not to panic over the judgement but to continue to support Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor. “We say no to facebook Governor, we say no to backyard Governor, we say no to Abuja Governor. Our Governor Engr. Chief David Umahi will be in office till May 29, 2023 and from there, we are moving to Abuja.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...