News

Umahi’ll remain in office till 2023 – ALGON, kinsmen

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The people of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday vowed that Chief Dave Umahi will remain in office till 2023 as the governor of the state. Ohaozara is where Umahi hails from. The people described the court’s judgement which sacked Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, as a distraction by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They vowed to remain foused and undaunted despite the judgement and expressed the hope that Appeal court will do justice to the matter. Speaking at the rally, Chairman of the Local Government and Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, called on the people of the area not to panic over the judgement but to continue to support Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor. “We say no to facebook Governor, we say no to backyard Governor, we say no to Abuja Governor. Our Governor Engr. Chief David Umahi will be in office till May 29, 2023 and from there, we are moving to Abuja.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NRA: New York launches legal action to dissolve powerful US pro-gun organisation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The New York Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association over allegations of financial misconduct. America’s most powerful pro-gun organisation has been accused by Letitia James of siphoning millions of dollars from its charitable mission for personal use by senior figures, reports Sky News. “The NRA’s influence has been […]
News

LAUTECH ownership: We can now restore varsity’s lost glory –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…commends Osun govt’s cooperation   Following the termination of the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, between the Oyo and Osun State Governments, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared that the state now has the opportunity to restore the lost glory of the university.   The governor also […]
News

COVID-19: California sees record 12,000 new cases, surpasses New York as worst-hit state

Posted on Author Reporter

  California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state rose by 12,112 on Wednesday to a total of more than 421,000, the biggest single-day increase since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica