Metro & Crime

Umahi’s aide dies in Boxing Day auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The Coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre, Ishielu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Sunday Agwu has died in an automobile accident. Agwu, one of the strong men in Umahi’s administration, died in the morning of Boxing Day.

 

There were two accounts of how he died. One account has it  that he died while on transit, while the other account said he died in his private car along Abakaliki Enugu Expressway.

Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Obinna Onwe described Agwu’s death as a colossal loss and urged his family to take solace in God. Agwu’s body had been deposited in the morgue. It would be recalled that another Umahi’s aide, Leonard Alegu  had also died. He was killed by gunmen on 17th of this month while traveling for child dedication in Onitsha, Anambra State.

 

The gunmen shot him on the stomach when he was trying to resist them and made away with his phones and vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Alegu was a member of the Judicial Service Commission in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

My husband has STD, infected me – Wife seeks divorce

Posted on Author Reporter

  A trader, Hahiya Zainab Mabinuori, on Thursday pleaded with a Customary Court sitting at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan to grant her request for divorce because she is afraid of contracting Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband, Nurudeen. Mabinuori, who resides in Muslim-Odinjo area in Ibadan, told the court that she stopped performing her role as […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 7, abduct 57, injure students in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

Bandits numbering over 50, riding on motorcycles at the weekend killed seven persons at Unguwar Bula village in the Randagi district of the troubled Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.   The bandits also abducted an undisclosed number of persons, many of them women and taken to an unknown destination around the Birnin-Gwari Zamfara […]
Metro & Crime

2023: Igbo group backs Atiku, insists he has solution to problems plaguing Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the South East Chapter of Atiku Kawai Media Group has disclosed that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is the solution to the various problems plaguing the nation. The group, at the long-awaited South East Pre-Townhall Meeting at the Civic Center, Ngwo, Enugu, made this claim while sensitizing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica