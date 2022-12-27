Umahi’s aide dies in Boxing Day auto crash

The Coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre, Ishielu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Sunday Agwu has died in an automobile accident. Agwu, one of the strong men in Umahi’s administration, died in the morning of Boxing Day.

There were two accounts of how he died. One account has it that he died while on transit, while the other account said he died in his private car along Abakaliki Enugu Expressway.

Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Obinna Onwe described Agwu’s death as a colossal loss and urged his family to take solace in God. Agwu’s body had been deposited in the morgue. It would be recalled that another Umahi’s aide, Leonard Alegu had also died. He was killed by gunmen on 17th of this month while traveling for child dedication in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The gunmen shot him on the stomach when he was trying to resist them and made away with his phones and vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Alegu was a member of the Judicial Service Commission in the state.

