Umahi’s commissioner resigns, refuses to go to APC

Ebonyi State commissioner for Inter Governmental Affairs, Hon Laz Ogbee has resigned.

The immediate past House of Rep member who represented Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency, Chief Hon Lazarus Nweru Ogbee’s resignation is sequel to Governor Dave Umahi’s decision to join APC.

Ogbee, who officially resigned Thursday, said he is not going to join APC after what PDP has done to him politically.

He, however, wished the governor and other people who may wish to follow him to APC good luck.

He promised never to be an ingrate and advised all PDP faithful to buckle their seat belts as the journey has just begun.

It’s worthy to note that a lot has been happening in the state since the news of Umahi’s imminent defection from PDP to APC blew open.

