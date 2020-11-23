Umahi’s defection, loss to PDP –Adighije

As reactions continue to trail the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has described the defection as a good political calculation.

Adighije, who said that the defection of Umahi was not for him alone but for the good of the entire South East, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party is one down and more to go.

He alleged that PDP would be licking its wounds by now on the defection. The Pro – Chancellor also dismissed some insinuations that Umahi has not been accepted by the South East APC stalwarts.

