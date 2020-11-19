News

Umahi’s defection to APC, home-coming, says party chief

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Hyacinth Ngwu, yesterday declared that the decision of Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC was a home-coming. Ngwu, who was apparently making reference to the governor’s earlier membership of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) before he joined the PDP, said Umahi was attracted to APC due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s sterling infrastructural development in the country.

He said: “It is an excellent testimony that the APC-led Federal Government, being spear-headed by President Buhari, is doing well by providing massive infrastructure developments across the country especially in the South-East States.

“By this action, the governor has finally settled with birds of the same feathers. “It is without doubt, that Gov. Umahi is one of the best performing governors in Nigeria today. And this move has joined him with his likes in good governance that are abounds in APC.

