Umahi’s defection’ll boost S’East’s presidential slot’s demand – Nwoye

…as Senator brands gov as pursuing blind ambition

Enugu State Chairman of the All Pro g re s s ive s Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday declared that the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, would boost the demand by South-East members of the party’s quest for APC’s presidential ticket for the region in 2023 elections.

Nwoye, who is also the secretary of the APC chairmen’s Forum, spoke yesterday at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu en route Ebonyi State, adding, that more governors and legislators from the South-East geo-political zone would soon join the APC and the progressive agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari. While commending Umahi for joining the APC, he described the ongoing developmental projects in Ebonyi State as character of APC infrastructural development.

Nwoye said: “Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is not a bargain. It’s a demand of South-East and so for those who have written the South-East off when it comes to APC, they have to think again and they all have to now look at South- East with seriousness.

“Governor Umahi has made a wise decision. When you look at the development of his state from the four corners and the center, what you see there is character of APC infrastructural development.

“So, moving away from PDP to APC is natural. Like he said that the PDP has marginalized South-East in the cause of time. What we are seeking is regional integration. So, he has identified source of the marginalization as being historically PDP induced.” Meanwhile, a former Ebonyi Senator and former Commissioner for Information, Emmanuel Onwe, told the Umahi that his blind ambition was the nemesis of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Onwe said: “This ludcrous claim is fed by nothing but blind ambition. “So much stall has been set by the word ‘loyalty’ in the political circles of Ebonyi State in the past 6 years.

Scores have been humiliated, punished and pretty much destroyed for daring to conduct themselves in a manner remotely suspected to be disloyal. “The point at which an act transcends disloyalty and become betrayal is exactly the point we are bearing witness today – PDP has every reason to feel not just the absence of loyalty but utter betrayal. “In Igboland, individuals, organisations and institutions including the PDP and the decamping governor have previously articulated the catalogue of discrimination and ignominy we have endured at the hands of the federal administration in the last six years.

Igbo people have been crudely condemned as the “five per cent” outcasts. The practical reality of this outcast status is manifest in the composition of the federal government today – a powerful demonstration of a redefined anti-Igbo federal character.

