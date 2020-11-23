Politics

Umahi’s in political wilderness – PDP

*Ebonyi leaders: Ebonyi remains PDP state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is in “political wilderness”.

This as PDP leaders from Ebonyi State maintained that the state still remain a PDP state despite the defection of the governor  PDP Deputy National Chairman, Senator Suleiman Nazif, who spoke at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for Ebonyi State, said Umahi was deceived to leave PDP for APC.
“It is unfortunate, what has happened in Ebonyi State. A governor the people of Ebonyi,  especially the PDP worked extremely hard to make him win election.
“Unfortunately, he has been deceived, and he has left the home that he has always known.  Now he is wandering.
“I can assure you and I can tell you that he will continue to wander and wander until he comes back home,” Nazif added.
He stated that the plan by “the powers in Abuja” to obliterate PDP in the South East will not work.
The Deputy National Chairman, who represented the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, noted that the people of South East contributed so much to the development of the country.

