Umahi’s leadership ingenuity in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State was created 24 years ago, specifically in 1996 from Abia, Imo and Enugu states. As a new born, the state has passed through ups and downs, lots of turbulent situations, marginalization, underdevelopment, and discrimination.

It was a work in progress and lots of energy were dissipated by leaders in the past to see to the change of the narratives, but all efforts always make little or no effect.

Admittedly, all the past administrations made efforts in their different areas of concern, depending on their leadership abilities but Ebonyi remained an exemplary state when poorest, dirtiest, poor road network, and low IGR, etc. were mentioned.

Almost everyone would wish to disassociate self from being identified as an Ebonyian, the inferiority complex caught almost everyone.

Evidenceaboundsthatfirst-timevisitorsmostly pray not to visit again for their bad experience. No onecouldwearwhiteclothing andwalkaroundthe streetexcept theownerwouldpreferthe colouring of theclothingtoturntoeithermudordustycolour. Itwasabadexperienceindeed, nothingwasworking.

Potholes in the roads could make a pregnant woman deliver before her time. In the build-up to the 2015 general election, Engr. David Umahi was elected the Governor of Ebonyi State and was successfully sworn in on 29th May, 2015 and the journey to the liberation of the state began.

Having seen the much work, including cleansing, that was needed to be done in the state, Umahipassionatelybeganhisleadership with seven days of fasting and prayers, for total liberation, transformationandstrengthtowork in his new office.

On assumption of office, both the federal allocationandthestateinternallygeneratedrevenue of the state were at the bottom of the list of states. But the governor started work with boldness. In the first 100 days in office as governor, Umahi had turned Ebonyi into a construction site with direct and consistent supervision of the projects, the introduction of a new style of constructionand timely delivery of theprojects and execution of projects with direct labour to save meagre resources available to the state. Itbeganwiththecementtechnologyinroad construction, a phase that came with mixed reactions as many were yet to understand the technologyof concretingroads, butitwashowever warmly welcomed when the longevity of the technology was proven to be far beyond the use of asphalt.

The streets of Abakaliki which was hitherto filled with potholes and mini ponds were transformed with the new technology.

Asof today, sixyearsdownthelane, theroad projects executed with the concrete technology are still standing firmly as though they were constructed yesterday.

This standard was spread across other council areas as more than 20 kilometres of roads were commenced and completed across the council areas.

The governor was not relenting, bearing in mind that access to good road is a clearpathwaytothedevelopmentof anydeveloping city.

As at today, Umahi has constructed and reconstructedseveralroadsthatspacewillnotbe enough to mention one after the other, but they are visible across the state. Like the biblical mustard seed, Ebonyi which wasrelegatedtothebackgroundasasecondclass has gradually assumed a vantage position in the comity of states.

Currently, under the leadership of Governor Umahi, Ebonyi can now boast of at least 16 edifying and state-of-the-art flyovers scattered in parts of the state which are not only adding aesthetics to the cities, but also saving Ebonyians from the hazards of incessant road accidents which hitherto characterizedthe AbakalikiCapital City.

Margaret Umahi’s International Market and the shopping mall, one of the biggest in Africa have jointly improved economic activities in the capital city and promoted the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The new Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital, Uburu is promising to become a worldclass medicaltourist centrewhenfullycompleted whiletheEbonyiInternationalAirportwillbring Ebonyi to the global limelight when flight operations eventually commence hopefully before the end of 2021.

The Ebonyi Olympic Stadium is hoped to revive sporting activities in the state and regenerate the moribundsportsinfrastructureandcultureinthestate.

Above all, the streetlight has not only illuminated the capital city and environs at night, but has improved the security. Several bridges have been constructed to reconnectvillagesand communitiestotheir neighbourwhohadbeencutoff bycollapsedbridgesin parts of the state. Today, rural farmers can transport their produce to the urban areas with ease, henceensuringfoodsufficiencyandaffordability.

The capacity of Ebonyi youths and women, especially widows and the less privileged, has been enhanced with several interventions and empowerment schemes that have changed their narratives from struggling to employers of labourintheirvariouschosentrades, courtesyof the people-oriented leadership of Umahi.

Ebonyi has moved up to join the first-class positionasthenation’sfoodhubthroughtheconsistent strengthening of the capacity of rural farmersthroughadequateprovisionof fertilizersand other requisite inputs by the state government.

Virtually, every facet of the livelihood of Ebonyians have enormously received a boost such that within six years of Umahi’s leadership, Ebonyi has transformed from the rejected stone to the chief cornerstone of the house.

Ebonyi of today has now become a state to visit, invest, live in peace with a secured and safe environment. Think Ebonyi today!

• Nwaze is the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity

