Umahi’s prudence responsible for his achievements – Orji

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on politics and governance in the state as well as the achievements of the Governor Dave Umahi administration

How has governance been in Ebonyi State since Governor Dave Umahi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I will say that Governor Dave Umahi doesn’t succumb to distraction. He has a mission and vision as governor of Ebonyi State and he is committed to realising the vision he has for the state.

The making of being a member of the APC or getting Ebonyi to become an APC state was born out of conviction that it has been the political culture of the people of the South- East to mainstream with the parties at the centre. You will recall that in 2015, the governor did contest on the platform of the PDP, and at that time, the party collapsed at the centre.

That did not distract or deter the governor from carrying on with the mandate given to him by his people. In 2019, he contested for a second term in office. He was not distracted as to what would be the outcome; he had worked with the people and he was reelected overwhelmingly.

Now, he felt that time has come for him to remind the people of the South-East about the age-long culture, which started pre-independence and postindependence political development, looking at the politics of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe as he never reneged from aligning with the party at the centre. That was the principle that guided the ideology of Governor Umahi.

So, going to APC and having some few stakeholders antagonizing him, certainly wouldn’t have distracted him. Today, Ebonyi State is intact for APC, very quiet, very calm. It is just few people I will describe as expiring politicians, politicians, who are envious of the rising profile and track record of Governor Umahi that are crying foul.

But I will tell you that come 2023, when the general election will hold, APC would be delivered 100 per cent in Ebonyi State. I will also tell you that for the governor, he still has the door left open for those who wish to join the APC to come over because he is a father, who has a very magnanimous spirit.

Some people in the South-East still believe that Governor Umahi broke away from his people by moving to the APC given the alliance they have with the PDP since 1999. What are your thoughts on this belief?

Political mainstreaming is about ideology, and if you look at our history as south easterners, you will see the history of not being in the opposition. You will recall that in the First Republic, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe-led National Council of Nigeria Citizens (NCNC) aligned with the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC).

That was why the independence government of 1960 gave room for him to emerge as the first ceremonial head of state in Nigeria.

In 1979, that is the Second Republic, the South-East also mainstreamed with the party at the centre, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), which made it possible for our brother, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, to become the vice president. In 1999, the most dominant of all the political parties at that time was the PDP and Ndigbo did not waste time to align with the party. That time, the entire North and South were for the PDP.

I am going down this memory lane to prove that it has always been the political culture of the South-East to belong to the party at the centre. In 1999, if you will remember, virtually all the states of the South-East were PDP; today we have only two states in the zone under the control of the PDP, making the party a minority in the South-East.

So, what the governor is doing is to get our political leaders to understand that there is the need for us to key into our age-long political ideology of belonging to the mainstream. As I speak with you, majority of Ndigbo are supporting APC and that is why PDP is now in the minority in the zone.

I am not going to tell you about other Igbo political leaders, who are warming up to join the APC; you will see things for yourself when the time comes. At the moment, Governor Umahi, who is the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum is in the APC, and when the head is there, every other person is there.

There is no doubt about that, with time, you will see the result of his defection to the APC. Are you not worried that the governor would be facing frontline politicians in Ebonyi State in the 2023 elections?

They are not frontline politicians. You can call them old politicians most of whom are expiring. In Ebonyi, we believe that the young shall grow; w e cians, we worship performance and we believe that among all office holders, former and present, Governor Umahi has demonstrated extraordinary ability and ingenuity in delivering on the mandate given to him more than and far above every other person who has ruled the state.

Therefore, the people of Ebonyi have said and declared that wherever he goes, they will go and his people shall be their people. That was the declaration of the entire stakeholders in every local government area of the state. So, we have no issue with 2023 as Ebonyi people will do it again and again.

Are you saying that APC will overrun PDP in the state even when the party presently has three senators and a majority of members of the House of Representatives, representing the state at the National Assembly?

Those National Assembly members don’t have the credibility of performing politicians even in their wards. I say this because we know their track records; we know the feeling of the people.

Given the exposure Governor Umahi has given about governance, a lot of people are saying, so these people had this opportunity and they never did anything. Against this backdrop, they are waiting for the right day, that is the election day, to pay them back. This group of people you mentioned lacks leadership; what they are striving to do is to go about negotiating for automatic tickets which the ears of Ebonyi people will not like to hear.

They have only gone to the far south and far north to negotiate for automatic tickets but the people have said that they cannot go back. All the noise you hear them make is in Abuja; they cannot come home. How can you compare three senators with over four million Ebonyians?

Are eight members of the House of Representatives more than four million Ebonyians? If you go to their v a r i o u s communities, you will see that they have been rejected by their people.

It is about two years to the end of the governor’s tenure, what is he doing to ensure that most of the ongoing projects in the state are completed?

I must mention that the governor is really an instrument in the hands of God to wipe away the tears of Ebonyi people and to ensure that we are brought on board in the map of developing states in Nigeria.

Before he came on board, we had dearth of infrastructure and poor human capital development index, but I can tell you that today, we have the highest number of road network besides Lagos and Abuja. We have a road system that is built on concrete pavement of eight inches; the first of its kind and a novel in the history of governance in Nigeria.

We have the highest number of flyovers after Lagos and Abuja, conceptualized and done by our governor.

We have Africa’s biggest shopping mall; we have Africa’s biggest ecumenical centre; we have a four-way tunnel named after President Muhammadu Buhari; we have an international airport that is fashioned after the airports in Lagos and Abuja, and which is progressing rapidly as well as the best government house among those of the 36 states of the federation.

We also have a College of Medicine that will be a centre for medical tourism for Nigeria and the continent that is nearing 70 per cent completion. It has a dialysis centre that cannot be found anywhere in Africa. The governor is systematic, so whatever he says, he plans for it.

Today, as I speak with you, he has almost completed all these projects that I mentioned, including the South-East biggest international market located along the Trans-Sahara highway that leads to Cross River State and Cameroon.

The only project I can say that he has not completed is the international airport but the governor has said that by the end of 2021, the first aircraft will land at the airport. So, we have no issue with the projects he started.

What is likely to be the debt profile of Ebonyi State by the time the governor leaves office as some people still wonder about sources of funds for the projects you just mentioned?

We’ve got no debt at all and I challenge you to investigate this. We don’t have any debt anywhere. There is a World Bank assessment on budget performance and Ebonyi is one of the four best states.

We even got about N2 billion grant that is like a reward for performance because we are one of the four states that have a budgeting system without debt issues. It will also interest you to know that the Federal Ministry of Finance has equally given us a clean bill on the issue of debt. That is why for any grant that is to be

assessed by the states; we will be among the first to do that. One of the governor’s secrets is the spirit of prudence; fiscal responsibility is his watch word and he has zero tolerance for waste of taxpayers’ money. Again, the governor takes advantage of every opportunity provided by the Federal Government, donor agencies and development partners, whether national or international. Above all, the governor believes that after election, comes governance that is all inclusive. That was why even though he was in PDP during his first term; he was able to take advantage of every opportunity provided by the Federal Government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Funding Programme, Commercial Agriculture Funding Programme, NPower programme as well as World Bank’s agricultural programmes like FADAMA III. The governor took advantage of these programmes to recreate the economy of Ebonyi State as well as to create the enabling environment for the growth of the economy of the state.

Does this ability of the governor to key into the programmes of the Federal Government has anything to do with his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari?

Friendship is different from corporate business and I will tell you that the governor’s track record and personality is such that he has respect for constituted authorities.

The governor has repeatedly said that his loyalty lies in Nigeria and has always encouraged and emphasized patriotism. That’s why we call him a bridge builder and nationalist per excellence. So, one would not be surprised that his relationship with the President is strong.

Even when the governor belonged to a different party; he believed that Mr. President is the president of the country, the president of Ebonyi State and the president of the governor, and that has given him the inspiration to go to him as if it is a relationship between father and son because the President is the father of the all the governors. So, it is all about having the inspiration to be humble and loyal because if you stoop, you conquer.

Ebonyi is doing well in terms of rice production; what is the state doing to market its product beyond the South-East?

I served as Commissioner for Agriculture for two years during the first term of my boss, and at that time, existing milling plants were in shambles.

However, the governor had to take the bull by the horns, having relaised the potentials of Ebonyi State in rice production. Apart from introducing what he called one man, one hectare scheme, he also boosted mechanized farming. He equally refurbished the existing milling plants and bought more.

Today, we have a total of 32 metric tonnes per hour rice milling plant and 38 metric tonnes per hour parboiling plant. He also assisted a cluster of individual rice milling plant owners that is about 1,500 in number, which makes it the biggest in Africa. While we initiated how to get the products from these mills to the various markets, our first target was the South- East.

But given the policy of the Federal Government that banned foreign rice, a lot of people need Ebonyi rice, however, it will not go too far. So, we are working on getting more funding from the Presidential Rice Initiative to expand the value chain of rice production in Ebonyi State.

What is likely to be Governor Umahi’s next political move after his second term; is it the presidency or vice presidency?

The governor has not spoken. He has a mandate to deliver and he has not fully accomplished it, and that is giving the people of Ebonyi State the desired dividends of democracy from his first day in office as governor to the last day.

The governor is a prayerful person, so I will tell you that at the appropriate time, God will inspire him and whatever God asks him to do, He will cause the people to do that.

