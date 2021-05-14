News

Umahi’s talent hunt’ll take youths away from crime – Commissioner

The Ebonyi State Government has said that its ‘talent hunt initiative’ would help to positively engage the youths and keep their minds away from crime. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, where he said that the initiative was part of the government’s strategic plans to reduce crime and enhance the security of lives and property of Ebonyi residents.

Orji also expressed optimism that the initiative would go a long way in helping to harness and galvanise the untapped talents of the youths across the state for their economic empowerment and self-reliance. According to him, crime rate, insecurity and other social vices would reduce when a greater number of the youths are self-employed and self-reliant.

“We are looking at the talent hunt initiative being developed through the Akubaraoha Hall of Fame. Here, we look at talented persons in every vocation to see how we can harness their talents and empower them. “Our focus is on technicians, including craftsmen, welders and other levels of artisans,” Orji said. This was as the Commissioner stressed that the initiative would involve the organisation of competitive programmes from the ward levels, adding that the best in each ward and local government council would be empowered.

Our Reporters

