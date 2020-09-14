News

Umahi’s wife rehabilitates 63 repaired VVF patients in Ebonyi hospital

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Rachael has trained and rehabilitated no fewer than 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repaired patients at National Obstetric Fistula centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki.

 

The 63 repaired patients were from Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Kogi, Anambra, Edo and Lagos states.

 

They were repaired during the pool-effort fistula repair campaign of the NOFIC which was cosponsored by Mrs. Umahi, UNFPA, Gender Unit of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Fistual Foundation and the NOFIC, Abakaliki. Pool-effort repairs were free of charge.

 

After the free repair of the women, they were trained and rehabilitated by Mrs. Umahi with support from the UNFPA as they were given rehabilitation items and transport fares back to their various states at the weekend.

 

Addressing the women during closing ceremony of the fistula pool-effort repair campaign, the governor’s wife urged the repaired patients to adhere strictly to medical advice offered them after being repaired to avoid suffering the ailment again

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG sues for private sector’s cooperation on implementation of ESP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement […]
News

e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problem

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United Kingdom (U.K.) said adolescents’ use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) could raise the risk of heart problems and double the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes.   This result was the position paper presented at the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). The findings sum up the effects of devices that […]
News

Beirut blast: Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colors in show of support

Posted on Author Reporter

  The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show of Israeli solidarity with Beirut as it reels from a devastating explosion. Israel has been in a technical state of war with Lebanon for generations, and it deems the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: