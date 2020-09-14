Umahi’s wife rehabilitates 63 repaired VVF patients in Ebonyi hospital

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Rachael has trained and rehabilitated no fewer than 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repaired patients at National Obstetric Fistula centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki.

The 63 repaired patients were from Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Kogi, Anambra, Edo and Lagos states.

They were repaired during the pool-effort fistula repair campaign of the NOFIC which was cosponsored by Mrs. Umahi, UNFPA, Gender Unit of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Fistual Foundation and the NOFIC, Abakaliki. Pool-effort repairs were free of charge.

After the free repair of the women, they were trained and rehabilitated by Mrs. Umahi with support from the UNFPA as they were given rehabilitation items and transport fares back to their various states at the weekend.

Addressing the women during closing ceremony of the fistula pool-effort repair campaign, the governor’s wife urged the repaired patients to adhere strictly to medical advice offered them after being repaired to avoid suffering the ailment again

Like this: Like Loading...