Umahism: The catechism of good governance

For decades, Nigerian, nay African, politics has been condemned for lacking any philosophical framework. This, in fact, could rightly be said to be the precursor of bad leadership which is the bane of the African continent. Achebe raised what passed for leadership alarm in his book: “The Trouble With Nigeria”. According to the literary icon: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership”. Decades later, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda succinctly augmented Achebe’s submission. Kagame blamed Africa’s woes on the failure of mindset; and argued that Africa needed to “mobilize the right mindsets, rather than more funding”.

In war-torn rustic Ebonyi State which qualified as the Nazareth of Nigeria, a bright sun rose in the dark leadership tunnel of Africa on 29th May, 2015 when the Divine Mandate administration of Engr. David Umahi was inaugurated. Through systematic and creative harnessing of local variables, Umahi has successfully reversed the negative profile of young Ebonyi State; set the state on a trajectory of supersonic development; and created in his trail a body of autochthonous and effective leadership or democratic creed culminating in a vista of antidotes to the leadership jinx of Africa.

This inspiring home-made leadership creed which is imbued with sufficient political will and unwavering focus on the people is termed “Umahism” – a derivative of the name of Engr. David Umahi who remains its progenitor. The first tenet of Umahism is that government is an instrument of peace and as such, peace should be the first fruit of democracy.

Walking this creed, Umahi stood firm on grounds of neutrality and reconciled, on permanent terms, the warring Ezillo and Ezza-Ezillo people as well as parties to other sundry conflicts in Ebonyi State; and made the state one big peaceful family. A peace template was developed and through it, subsequent conflicts in the state could be nipped in the bud before they fester. The APC Presidency in Nigeria in appreciation of this tenet of Umahism had enlisted Engr. David Umahi’s services in the resolution of the intractable conflicts between herders and farmers in Nigeria.

The second tenet of Umahism is that problems are catalysts for developement. Unlike his colleagues, Umahi, who was armed with the right mindset and political will for leadership, took a frontal dive at the inclement economic recession which coincided with the onset of his administration. This lodged him and his administration in the aperture between the two destructive horns of the bull of economic recession. Being there, Umahi invested all his facul-ties in his determination to conquer recession and succeed.

The result was that while other governors were crippled by the impact of the recession, Umahi soared above it; and using local manpower and resources, launched an impressive infrastructural programme which put 60% of Ebonyi roads with a cumulative distance of about 600 kilometers on rigid pavement; gave Ebonyi State six modern overhead bridges at Ezzamgbo junction, PRESCO Junction, Akanu Ibiam Junction, Abaomege Junction and Uburu Community; an overhead light tunnel with an aerial roundabout; and ongoing modern overhead bridges at Nkalagu junction, Ebonyi International Airport Junction Amuzu and Ugwu Iyere. A centre of medical excellence known as Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital aimed at ending medical tourism in Nigeria is at the finishing level in Uburu Community.

That this wind of prosperity in Umahi’s Ebonyi State which began at a time the entire globe was witnessing an endemic recession was wholesome and comprehensive is evinced by the fact that every sector of the state is brimming with meaningful projects and programmes which Ebonyi people are celebrating and will continue to celebrate for a long time. Because the focus of this piece is to project the viability of Umahism as Africa’s emerging modern leadership creed, we shall not go into the impossible task of exhaustive enumeration of Umahi’s projects/ programmes in Ebonyi State. However, one may recall that when I viewed the concept of Umahism from the perspective of this particular tenet, I submitted that: “Umahism is positive vision driven by godly courage, it is the capacity to proactively dig beyond the veil of problems/ pains and access the treasures that lie beneath them: Umahism is simply a stubborn but reasonable will to succeed against all odds”. (New Telegraph Newspaper Vol 4 No. 1105; 1st March, 2017) Another tenet of Umahism is that the purpose of governance is to serve the interest of the people.

This implies that leadership should wear the masses’ shoes when drawing up public policies. This will enable the leaders measure the probable transitional impact of the policies on the people and, where necessary, make remedial provisions to help the people absorb the transitional shocks of the new policy. For instance, during the construction of Akanu Ibiam overhead bridge, Engr. Umahi paid compensations as required by the Land Use Act to landlords whose buildings were marked for demolition.

•Eze writes in from Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

