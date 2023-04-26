Umai Emery Believes Aston Villa Can Make It To Europe

Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery has insisted that there is little margin for error in his side’s pursuit of European football after moving up to fifth with a 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Tyrone Mings’ first-half header secured a fifth straight home win for the Villans and extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 games.

Villa now sit a point above Tottenham, who face Manchester United on Thursday. Liverpool and Brighton are four and five points behind respectively but with games in hand over the Midlands outfit.

And with Emery’s men still to face all three of their Europa League rivals during the final five games, the Spanish boss is daring to dream but insists there is plenty of work still to be done.

The 51-year-old said: “We are in the Europa [League] position, it is still difficult to achieve.

“The dreams are here and it’s good for everybody — and we can share this with the supporters.

“We’re now a candidate for fifth. But we have to play Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton.

“With each match, we are winning, it is giving us confidence and a chance to get there.”