Umanah: First black woman President, Harvard Law Review

The prestigious Harvard Law Review has elected its first black woman president in its 130-year history. Ime Ime Umanah, 24, from Abak Local Government of Akwa Ibom State is a daughter of Late Dr. Ime Sampson Umanah, a Nigerian immigrant.

She grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She’s a joint degree candidate at Harvard Law School and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Ms. Umana, has become the 131st leader of the organization.

The job is considered the highest student position at Harvard Law School.

As Harvard Law Review president, Umanah will oversee more the than 90 student editors and permanent staff members, who make up the Law Review and communicate with writers, including senior faculty members. She is the first African-American woman to lead a journal that has the largest reach of any law journal in the world.

The difficult election process required a thorough dissection of her work and application, and a 12-hour long deliberation of her portfolio. The first black man to be elected president was Barack Obama, 27 years ago, while it has been 41 years since the first woman, Susan Estrich, was elected.

As a Harvard undergraduate in Lowell House, Ms. Umana earned a joint concentration in government and African American studies and served as the president of the Institute of Politics.

According to a Harvard Crimson report, the outgoing president of the Law Review, Michael L. Zuckerman, wrote in an email that he was excited to see where Ms. Umana will take the publication in the coming year. “Ime is one of the most brilliant, thoughtful, and caring people I’ve ever met, and the Law Review is in phenomenally good hands,” Mr. Zuckerman email read.

According to Zuckerman, candidates for the Law Review’s top post must answer questions from a forum of editors, write responses to submitted questions, and participate in mock editorial activities. Zuckerman added that this year’s field of 12 candidates featured eight women and eight people of colour.

“ImeIme’s election as the Law Review’s first female black president is historic,” Mr. Zuckerman wrote. “For a field in which women and people of colour have for too much of our past been marginalized or underrepresented, her election is an important and encouraging step toward a richer and more inclusive legal conversation.

Knowing ImeIme, I can’t wait to applaud her in a year’s time for the extraordinary work that I am certain she will do,” Mr. Zuckerman wrote. Ms. Umana’s election comes as the Law Review aims to accept editors from a wider variety of backgrounds.

Last summer, she interned with the public defender’s office in the Bronx, and wants to serve as a public defender. “I didn’t realize [civics] could be so personal and so alive for a lot of the students,” Umana told the Harvard Crimson, the school’s newspaper.

“It taught me sensitivity in teaching but it also taught me, like the public defender’s service, to not assume certain backgrounds, certain reactions, certain lived experiences.”

