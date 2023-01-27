Umana’s wife solicits support for Tinubu, Shettima in A’Ibom

The wife of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs) Florence Umana has solicited support of women in Akwa Ibom State for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and vice, Kashim Shettima ahead of the presidential election on Saturday, February 25.

Mrs Umana, who made the appeal for support when the Grassroots Women For Tinubu/Shettima in Akwa Ibom State paid her a courtesy visit in Uyo, noted that Mr Tinubu has a track record of running a women-friendly administration as a former governor and would replicate same as the president of Nigeria.

Mrs Umana, who is the National Coordinator for Niger Delta Youths/Women for Tinubu and Shettima, further urged the women to mobilise other women and groups across the state and turn out massively for the APC presidential campaign in Uyo on Monday, January 30.

She assured the woman that the Tinubu administration will not only prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of the women but will also ensure more involvement of women in governance and leadership, adding that the women of Akwa Ibom and Niger Delta at large will benefit immensely from the administration.

Responding on behalf of the group, the coordinator, Lady Grace Usoro said that the courtesy visit was necessary to afford the women an opportunity to express their gratitude to Mrs Umana for extending love to women and children in the state during the last festival period.

Lady Usoro, while describing Mrs Umana as a worthy mother, noted that she was the only woman who cared and showed them love during the festive period, adding that they have resolved rally support for the party because of her good deeds.

She further thanked the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana for not only working tirelessly for the overall development of the Niger Delta region but also paying particular attention to the women and providing the necessary support through his wife, Pastor Florence.

