Umar, ex-SSG, clinches PDP Sokoto guber ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Erstwhile Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Sokoto State, Mallam Sa’idu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial flag bearer in the state.

In the same token, the former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, who also took a shot at the position, will now be the running mate of Alhaji Umar.

Equally by consensus, the current Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has been allotted the choice of contesting for a Senatorial position in the state.

In the exercise superintended by Dr Tom Zakari from the  party’s national headquarters, Alhaji Umar polled 695 votes of the total 755 delegates.

Other aspirants for the gubernatorial slot who ceded their interests for Alhaji Umar were a former Deputy Governor in the state, Hon. Mukhtar Shagari and the current PDP Chairman of the state, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo.

Speaking at the occasion, which held at the at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal thanked the delegates for a smooth conduct of the exercise right from state assembly, National assembly ta the governorship primaries.

He commended the members and leaders of the PDP in the state for their patriotism and loyalty
in all of the process, assuring that he would work assiduously in order to ensure that the party win all the seats in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He also commended the officials that came from the national headquarters of the PDP and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who conducted and monitored the exercise respectively.

In his address, the Sokoto State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo thanked the governor  for giving all the necessary support and cooperation to the party.

While congratulating all the winners of primary elections in various seats of the party he also thanked the party supporters for the cooperation towards the successful conduct of the exercise.

In his remarks, the gubernatorial flag bearer, Malam Sa’idu Umar thanked the governor and party supporters in the state for giving him the opportunity to be its representative in the 2023 general elections.

Sa‘Idu also said Tambuwal has in the seven years of his administration laid the foundation for  transformation of the state to the highest level, stressing that his emergence  as the PDP candidate in the state shows the great leadership qualities of the governor while demonstrating the unity among party members in the state.

He enumerated the numerous achievements recorded by the current administration as: education, youth development, healthcare delivery and agriculture among others.

He assured the people of the state that he will continue to improve and maintain what Tambuwal has attained, particularly his legacies of consensus building, team work and inclusiveness.

Ubandoma also assured party faithful that he would join hands together with the party supporters in order to win the 2023 general elections.

 

