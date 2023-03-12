News

Umar Farouq commiserates with Train/BRT crash victims

EducaThe Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has described the BRT staff bus and train collision which occurred Thursday morning at PWD railway intersection as unfortunate and avoidable. Farouk sympathised with the Lagos State Government and victims of the crash which involved about 85 passengers, and condoled with the injured victims and families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In a statement by her Special Adviser, Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Farouk said: “I express my condolences to the Lagos State Government and victims of this fatal train accident. This is tragic and very unfortunate especially when it could have been avoided by exercising a little patience. I am very saddened by the loss of lives through the carelessness of a BRT driver. May God rest their souls. We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident as some of the survivors have been taken to hospital by the first responders for treatment. “We, however, need more sensitisation programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail when a train is approaching”.

Waiting game continues on Anam-Otuocha- Kogi-Abuja project

This year’s flood disaster in Anambra State and its neighbouring states, no doubt, painted the picture of hopelessness among the affected communities within the coastal lines. It is however not strange that every year, the Anambra North Senatorai District and its Kogi and Enugu kits and kin pass through the crucibles while managing the much […]
Fire kills 10 newborn babies

Ten newborn babies died on Saturday in a fire at a state-run hospital in western India, officials said.   There were 17 infants in the unit for sick newborn babies when the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra state.   Seven infants died due […]
APC faults Obaseki’s public service promotion claims

The Edo State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in the state yesterday dismissed as unpractical the approval of all outstanding promotions in state’s public service as announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki The governor, according to the Council, had made the pronouncement through a circular letter […]

