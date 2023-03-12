Umar Farouq commiserates with Train/BRT crash victims

EducaThe Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has described the BRT staff bus and train collision which occurred Thursday morning at PWD railway intersection as unfortunate and avoidable. Farouk sympathised with the Lagos State Government and victims of the crash which involved about 85 passengers, and condoled with the injured victims and families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In a statement by her Special Adviser, Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Farouk said: “I express my condolences to the Lagos State Government and victims of this fatal train accident. This is tragic and very unfortunate especially when it could have been avoided by exercising a little patience. I am very saddened by the loss of lives through the carelessness of a BRT driver. May God rest their souls. We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident as some of the survivors have been taken to hospital by the first responders for treatment. “We, however, need more sensitisation programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail when a train is approaching”.

