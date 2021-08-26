News

Umar Farouq decries incessant kidnappings in Zamfara

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has decried the rise in kidnappings in Zamfara State. Farouq said the incident had become a case of one too many while reacting to the latest attacks where students were kidnapped from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara State by armed men.

“This news is saddening. Now, Zamfara has continued to hug major headlines for the wrong reasons. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this, so that the people can go about their daily activities without fear of getting killed or kidnapped.” The Minister tasked the various security operatives to up their games in fighting criminals and stem the rising tide, which she said had continued to put the state on the map for banditry.

She commiserated with the parents and guardians of the affected students, who were kidnapped while urging them to remain calm as the security agents continued their investigation and rescue operation. “At this point in time, as parents and guardians, there is a need to exercise patience and allow the police and the Joint Military Task Force to do their job. I have full confidence in their ability to track and flush out these bandits, whose stock in trade is kidnapping harmless citizens for ransom.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Ohanaeze tackles Daura over call to jettison power shift

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday sharply disagreed with President Muhammad Buhari’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura on his proposal for Nigeria to jettison power rotation ahead of 2023 general election. Reacting through deputy national publicity secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that if Daura’s postulation was targeted at 2023 presidential election then he […]
News

The future scope of blockchain technology explained by SocialSwap’s Alois Köhle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no surprise that entrepreneurs today are adding expertise on cryptocurrency to their portfolios. Crypto and blockchain are making a big comeback, as Dogecoin also recently made major news headlines. A new variant of electronic currency, the non-fungible token (NFT), is attracting investors like Tom Brady. Self-taught mogul Alois Köhle has entered this booming […]
News Top Stories

Sukuk: FG raises N669.12bn from capital market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Bond rehabilitates 44 major roads We have bridged massive project de cits –Minister The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Debt Management Office, (DMO) raised N669.12 billion from the capital market through its 3rd Sukuk bond offering.The proceeds were used in construction and rehabilitation of as many as 44 major roads across the country. Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica