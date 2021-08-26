Umar Farouq decries incessant kidnappings in Zamfara

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has decried the rise in kidnappings in Zamfara State. Farouq said the incident had become a case of one too many while reacting to the latest attacks where students were kidnapped from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara State by armed men.

“This news is saddening. Now, Zamfara has continued to hug major headlines for the wrong reasons. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this, so that the people can go about their daily activities without fear of getting killed or kidnapped.” The Minister tasked the various security operatives to up their games in fighting criminals and stem the rising tide, which she said had continued to put the state on the map for banditry.

She commiserated with the parents and guardians of the affected students, who were kidnapped while urging them to remain calm as the security agents continued their investigation and rescue operation. “At this point in time, as parents and guardians, there is a need to exercise patience and allow the police and the Joint Military Task Force to do their job. I have full confidence in their ability to track and flush out these bandits, whose stock in trade is kidnapping harmless citizens for ransom.”

Like this: Like Loading...