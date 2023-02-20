Umar meets Sokoto traders, promises to revamp economy if elected gov

It is another round of engagement by the Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) with the leadership of Sokoto State Traders Association as he promised to revamp the economy and sustain the friendly business environment if elected governor.

A statement by the New Media Aide to the Governorship Candidate, Nafiu Muhammad Lema, said Umar made the promise on Sunday during a meeting held at the auditorium of Sokoto State Chambers of Commerce, located within the Sokoto Trade Fair.

Umar said his administration will focus on the internally generated revenue in the state.

According to him, if he’s elected as the next Governor of Sokoto State, his administration will outline plans to diversify the state economy by bringing in investors across the globe to generate revenue and provide the teeming young population with employment opportunities which will further the agenda for poverty alleviation in the State. He said other indigenous investors too will not be left out in the noble drive, as the State Government under his watch will liaise with relevant investment institutions to make sure they’re provided for.

Umar also pledged to provide enabling environment for the traders to continue to thrive in their various areas of business.

On their part, Members of the business community in Sokoto who spoke through their leaders; President Sokoto Chamber of Commerce, Alh Mu’azu Bello, Chairman of the Sokoto Traders Association, Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri, and others affirmed their solidarity, and loyalty to the PDP in Sokoto State, and gave assurances that they will mobilise, and massively vote for its candidates at the polls later this month and the next month.

