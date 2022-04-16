News Top Stories

Umar to Buhari: Conducting census waste of funds, deal with insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…says decision on headcount shocking to Nigerians

Former military Governor of Kaduna state, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to forget the idea of conducting a national census and concentrate on tackling the prevailing insecurity in the country. Umar who is also the Chairman of Movement for Unity and Progress in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday said the decision by the federal government to conduct a national census in April 2023 was a great shock to well-meaning Nigerians.

Umar described the planned census as a waste of resources saying a country that is facing challenges and the level of insecurity, “collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a National census.” He therefore asked the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to concentrate on securing the country and conducting the 2023 elections instead of the census.

Part of the statement said, “The decision of the federal government to seek and gothe approval of the National Council of State to conduct national census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians. “A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a national census. “We therefore urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce national resources,” Umar said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FY’21: Fidelity grows profit by 35.7% to N38.1bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has recorded 35.7 per cent growth in profit before tax for its 2021 financial year to close N38.1 billion, according to the bank’s recently issued financial result.   Analysis of the results indicates that the bank grew Gross Earnings by 21.6 per cent YoY (23.2% QoQ) to N250.8 billion […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Secret Service escorts Trump from news briefing after shooting outside White House

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has been escorted out of a press briefing by a Secret Service agent after a shooting outside the White House. The US president was just minutes into a statement to the media when he was rushed out of the room, reports Sky News. He later returned and announced there had been a […]
News

COVID-19: Expert tasks policy makers on indigenous solutions

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Chief Executive Officer of Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation, Johannesburg, Lesley Williams, has charged Africans to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to identify and showcase indigenous solutions to the multifaceted challenges confronting the continent. Speaking while delivering her keynote address at the 2-day virtual edition of the Annual Breakfast Dialogue fourth edition of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica