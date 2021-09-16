Ume-Ezeoke: Anambra people’ll resist rigging of guber poll

Prince Afam Ume-Ezeoke is the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on the chances of his party in the election and other issues

You are among the 18 candidates taking part in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State; what are your chances in the poll?

I am confident of winning the election as the youth of Anambra State have become wiser and are more determined to take over the realms of leadership. Gone are the days when youths of the state are used as thugs by some desperate politicians to win elections and after that they abandon them to their fate.

When you look at all the so-called big parties, you will discover that they do not have any clear agenda for the sustainable development of Anambra State. All they are after is to take power and continue to nose dive the state. Our party, the ADP, is focused and more determined to take governance to the people through massive rural development, women empowerment as well as youth empowerment. Most people are leaving the big parties and when you understudy the previous elections in Anambra State, you will find out that majority of the candidates in the November governorship election are youths compared to what we had in the past and that is the beauty of democracy.

Do you have what it takes to confront the other contenders in the election given their political experience?

Most of the so called big names have contested severally and one wonders what they kept in the government house, Awka that they want to go and collect. People are tired of hearing the same old names, the same old stories and manifestos that have lost touch with what is obtainable today. They want change and something new and workable. The era of experimenting old ideas is gone. What Anambra people need today is a way out of the days of holocaust that has rendered our state helpless.

But your party seems not to be on ground in Anambra State…

That is what those other parties are saying because their members are leaving. A political party is made up of people and we have the people behind us. We have a great number of youths and women in our party and we have offices in all the 21 local government areas of the state as well as the electoral wards. So, any one who is saying that we are not on ground is only trying to misdirect the voters, but like I said before, our people are becoming wiser every day. Recently, we received people who decamped from other parties because of lack of internal democracy in these parties. They were not carried along, so they left but those parties have gone to town to say that we are not on ground.

Most Political parties had problems with the conduct and outcome of their primary elections and there is this call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bar them from taking part in the election. What is your position on the issue?

Though this is an internal business of the parties and we need not to ask questions, but when you look at the process, you will discover that it was not democratic to say the least. If someone went and wrote the result of the primary election of his party or carry out rigging that is highly monumental, what do you expect him to do at the election proper? But Anambra State is different because our people are out to protect their votes and no one will come here to write results and succeed because our people are wiser and well informed and we must make sure that our votes count. Those days of carrying ballot boxes and ballot papers or absence of result sheets are over and anyone planning to do something funny would have Anambra people to contend with.

Being a member of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), what is the way out of the energy crisis in Nigeria?

Determination! If government wants to correct the anomalies it has to be determined to do so irrespective of whose ox is gored. It doesn’t stop at making policy statements and pronouncements; that is more of playing to the gallery with nothing to show as results. This is both in the oil and gas sector as well as the power in Nigeria. What has become of our refineries; what is happening to the Ministry of Power? Are there no other sources of power in Nigeria? Most companies in Nigeria have closed down due to power supply, which is highly epileptic and we go abroad to refine our products and sell at a high price. This should not be so. Government should be more focused than ever to fix the energy sector and that will indeed improve our economy and assist local industries as well as create more job opportunities for our people.

Religion has greatly affected the politics of Anambra State, are you not worried over this development?

Well, you cannot separate religion from politics because those in the churches are human beings and they are political animals but what must come into sharp focus is the fact that the next governor of Anambra State would be the governor of all not for Anglicans, Catholics or Pentecostals alone. I urge the Anambra electorate to vote for competency, service and populist leadership not because Mr. A or B is worshipping with you in the same church. We are talking about the governor of Anambra State and not the governor of your church, so let us elect credible leadership into Anambra State government house.

Anambra is an industrial and commercial state but the people feel that they are not getting the best out of these?

It boils down to my position on power. If you locate factories in one area, we can generate energy to run our industries. We can also diversify our businesses to other areas of competitive cost advantage and gain from it. We need to create an environment where foreign investors can come in and do business with us here instead of traveling abroad for business and that would reduce cost of production.

How would you rate the administration of Governor Willie Obiano so far?

It is left for the people to judge because I am one man. If the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government has done well, the masses would say on election day, and if the government has failed, the party would be voted out of office. But we in ADP will provide good governance for Anambra people and that is why we are contesting in the November governorship election. The PDP was here for almost seven years and we saw all that happened and the crisis that happened as at then. APGA came in and it is almost sixteen years now, and when you look at the state of our roads and other infrastructure, you can agree with me that our state is still struggling.

What is your take on the clamour by the people of the South-East for an additional state?

The demand is proper and explains why we are calling for resource control, so that the component states can earn from what they are producing. When you look at state creation in Nigeria, you will see the imbalance in the number of local government areas, number of states, federal constituencies and senatorial districts. When you put issues to vote at the National Assembly, we do not have the number to have our way because other areas will vote against us. So, it is expected that the South-East should have at least two more states to close gap and reassure our people that they are still part of Nigeria.

