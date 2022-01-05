Umegboro urges police to apologise to Uche Nwosu

Despite the allegations levelled against a former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, by Imo State government, a public affairs analyst, Mr Carl Umegboro, has insisted that the Nigerian Police must apologise to Nwosu. Umegboro said it was shocking that up till now, no strong explanation has been given to warrant such ill-treatment likened to that of a military junta. He said the action of the police looked like that of kidnappers, bandits and criminals; adding also that it was a national embarrassment and disgrace for the police to act the way it did, and impudently owned up.

In a statement, the public affairs analyst, said no matter the political squabbles going on in Imo State, it is unjustifi-able for a public institution as delicate as the police to become a tool of oppression for settling political scores and wondered why the Imo State Commissioner of Police has not been queried and sanctioned accordingly, including immediate redeployment. Umegborosaidtheexcuse by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, of having no knowledge, is flimsy, absurd and inconsequential, considering the volume of embarrassment the police under his watch brought to the nation by that silly act even when the Federal Government was marketing the nation at the international arenas.

He argued that irrespective of what may have transpired in the state during Rochas Okorocha’s administration as alleged, that they do not justify the police intimidation and excesses witnessed in the state recently, which may escalate to a worse situation if not controlled. He added that oppression and intimidation are not part of the benefits offered to a state that belongs to a ruling party. Umegboro, therefore, appealed to President MuhammaduBuhari, towatchthevideo to see how his police played the role of political thugs in broad daylight, which initially wasaccuratelyreportedinthe media as kidnapping.

