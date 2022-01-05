News

Umegboro urges police to apologise to Uche Nwosu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Despite the allegations levelled against a former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, by Imo State government, a public affairs analyst, Mr Carl Umegboro, has insisted that the Nigerian Police must apologise to Nwosu. Umegboro said it was shocking that up till now, no strong explanation has been given to warrant such ill-treatment likened to that of a military junta. He said the action of the police looked like that of kidnappers, bandits and criminals; adding also that it was a national embarrassment and disgrace for the police to act the way it did, and impudently owned up.

In a statement, the public affairs analyst, said no matter the political squabbles going on in Imo State, it is unjustifi-able for a public institution as delicate as the police to become a tool of oppression for settling political scores and wondered why the Imo State Commissioner of Police has not been queried and sanctioned accordingly, including immediate redeployment. Umegborosaidtheexcuse by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, of having no knowledge, is flimsy, absurd and inconsequential, considering the volume of embarrassment the police under his watch brought to the nation by that silly act even when the Federal Government was marketing the nation at the international arenas.

He argued that irrespective of what may have transpired in the state during Rochas Okorocha’s administration as alleged, that they do not justify the police intimidation and excesses witnessed in the state recently, which may escalate to a worse situation if not controlled. He added that oppression and intimidation are not part of the benefits offered to a state that belongs to a ruling party. Umegboro, therefore, appealed to President MuhammaduBuhari, towatchthevideo to see how his police played the role of political thugs in broad daylight, which initially wasaccuratelyreportedinthe media as kidnapping.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna killings: SOKAPU gives conditions for peace

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Youth Wing on Saturday disclosed that they are worried about the unending crisis in the zone and have given condition for the restoration of peace in the area.   Addressing a press conference on what they called the “urgent need to secure and rebuild affected communities ravaged by herders […]
News

MOSOP alleges planned invasion of Ogoni by military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised the alarm over what the group described as a planned military invasion of Ogoniland, claiming that the move is aimed at forceful commencement of oil exploration in Ogoni. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the allegation in a statement, also said that the […]
News

LASU VC’s appointment process credible, transparent – Managem

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has said a process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the state university was transparent and credible. The university disclosed this yesterday in a statement which faulted a video going viral on social media, where its author accused the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica