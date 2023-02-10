Umeh accuses opponents of blackmail as APC, PDP, APGA members defect to LP

The Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Sir Victor Umeh, has accused some of his traducers of blackmailing him. Umeh, who made this allegation in Anaocha Local Government Area when about 3,000 members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the Labour Party, noted that his is still in the race as against rumour making the round that he has been disqualified. Umeh said: “They have been going about saying all manner of things against me and telling people that I am no longer in the race which is not true.

“Some have gone as far as removing my posters and billboards because one court ruled that I am not going to be a candidate of the Labour Party. This is cheap blackmail and falsehood.” The defectors were led by Ifeanyi Oji, the PDP Chairman of Anaocha LGA; Nonso Ezeana, APC Secretary, Anaocha; Charlie Chukwudebelu, PDP Ward 2 Chairman of Agulu (Peter Obi’s ward) and Elias Abana, former Chairman of APGA Ward 4 Agulu. They all joined LP with their teeming followers.

