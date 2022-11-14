Umeh charges NFF to make NPFL better

Former acting President of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Mike Umeh, has charged the nation’s football governing body to improve on the league.

Umeh who spoke on Sportsville on Channels TV Sunday afternoon said the new NFF boss, Shehu Gusau, must ensure the NPFL gets better. He noted that without a strong league, the nation’s football cannot grow.

Umeh also urged corporate bodies to invest in the league insisting that without money the league won’t be solid. “One area Gusau must work on and pay good attention to is the league. We need to have a strong league that can attract fans,” Umeh said.

He further tasked Gusau to set up a reconciliation committee that would bring every stakeholder to be on the same page.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...