News

Umeh most qualified for Anambra Senatorial Central – Obidike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one time Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Chief Amechi Obidike, has said that the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, is the most suitable candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial seat. Chief Obidike, who is currently Chieftain of APGA, urged all those currently grandstanding for the senatorial seat to perish the idea for Umeh whom he described as an ebullient and excellent politician.

 

He said: “Senatorial seat for a state like Anambra is too important to be left in the hands of pancakerubbing men and women. It is political Generals like Umeh who have fought and won all political wars who moves into any office, Ministry, or committee meetings in the NASS to seek and successfully negotiate for the welfare  of his people that should henceforth be allowed to go to the National Assembly.”

 

He said Umeh, who had a stint in the Senate after a winning a long battle in the court possesses requisite competence and experience as political calculations, permutations and scheming get underway for the 2023 general elections.

 

Obidike described Umeh as a political bulldozer who knows his onions in the nation’s politics, political and zonal representation hence should be allowed to lead the state’s contingent/caucus at the National Assembly (NASS) in 2023, especially in the Red Chamber.

 

Obidike, a known key player in the nation’s oil sector pointed out that Umeh’s earlier presence at the Senate made a very remarkable difference for the senatorial zone, the state, and the South-East geopolitical zone in terms of quality active representation, attraction of projects and the attention of the Federal Government

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Libya – UN

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 45 migrants, including five children, have died in the deadliest shipwreck off Libya so far this year, the UN’s agency for refugees says. They were among more than 80 people on board a vessel whose engine exploded off the coast of Zwara, the UNHCR said. The deaths were reported by some 37 […]
News

Ohanaeze condemns Gulak’s assassination, says Igbos don’t kill guests 

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the gruesome assassination of Barrister Ahmed Gulak by unknown gun men in Imo State on Sunday.   In a statement released to journalists in Enugu, Monday, by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo group said it was a taboo in Igbo land […]
News

Damasak attack: Magashi, Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

In a bid to reaffirm its stronghold on Damasak and other Boko Haram-prone areas in Borno State, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs, yesterday arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit.   New Telegraph gathered that the visit was part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica