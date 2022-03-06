Umeh most qualified for Anambra Senatorial Central – Obidike

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one time Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Chief Amechi Obidike, has said that the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, is the most suitable candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial seat. Chief Obidike, who is currently Chieftain of APGA, urged all those currently grandstanding for the senatorial seat to perish the idea for Umeh whom he described as an ebullient and excellent politician.

He said: “Senatorial seat for a state like Anambra is too important to be left in the hands of pancakerubbing men and women. It is political Generals like Umeh who have fought and won all political wars who moves into any office, Ministry, or committee meetings in the NASS to seek and successfully negotiate for the welfare of his people that should henceforth be allowed to go to the National Assembly.”

He said Umeh, who had a stint in the Senate after a winning a long battle in the court possesses requisite competence and experience as political calculations, permutations and scheming get underway for the 2023 general elections.

Obidike described Umeh as a political bulldozer who knows his onions in the nation’s politics, political and zonal representation hence should be allowed to lead the state’s contingent/caucus at the National Assembly (NASS) in 2023, especially in the Red Chamber.

Obidike, a known key player in the nation’s oil sector pointed out that Umeh’s earlier presence at the Senate made a very remarkable difference for the senatorial zone, the state, and the South-East geopolitical zone in terms of quality active representation, attraction of projects and the attention of the Federal Government

