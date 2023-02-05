Umeh: Nigeria needs clean break from the mess it’s in

Senator Victor Umeh is not new to the tough political terrain, having fought at the court to secure his mandate at the 8th Senate. Recently, an Awka Federal High Court delivered a judgement disqualifying him as the Senatorial candidate of Labour Party in Anambra Central Senatorial District of the state. He has filed an appeal challenging the judgement. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, Umeh speaks on the matter, his ambition to return the National Assembly and other political issues in the country

Why did you challenge the Federal High Court judgment that disqualified you?

Well, there are two principal errors in the judgement. One was that those who took me to court, PDP and Senator Uche Ekwunife, had no locus standi to challenge my nomination in the Labour Party. The law is firmly settled that only candidates or aspirants that participated in the party’s primaries have the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primary election for any reason whatsoever.

It is not open to members of the party that didn’t take part in the primaries to institute any action. How much more non-members of the party and in this case, PDP and Uche Ekwunife? For the ruling, that they have locus to jump into the matter to be able to go on a frolic and manufacture reasons to disqualify me was greatly in error.

If you don’t have locus standi to bring an action, the court has no jurisdiction to hear your matter and it is firmly settled. The other one was status barred because they filed it out of time. From the processes they served us, all the parties, the suit bore the date of the process and we raised preliminary objections on that ground that it was status barred and clearly more than 14 days from the date of their own complaint .

Their complaint was that INEC published my name on the 20th of September 2022 and that was when they became aware that I am the candidate of the Labour Party. So, counting 14 days from 25th of September would have been 3rd of October for you to file within time. They came on the 5th of October and filed on the 5th of October.

Then, we raised preliminary objections against it, that the plaintiff have no locus standi to challenge the nominations in the Labour Party and this is because they are not members of the party; both PDP and Uche Ekwunife. These were the two points of preliminary objections. Now, when we filed preliminary objection, on the date, the matter was adjourned and when it was called up for the counsels to Uche Ekwunife and the PDP to move the matter and he said that he was relying on the originating summons that he filed on the 30th of September.

That brought a row in the courtroom and all other parties objected because everybody had 5th of October on the process they served to all the parties. With that controversy, the matter was adjourned to 8th December and the judge didn’t allow anything to happen and said that everybody should adopt their briefs and knowing that the matter appeared frivolous, both in terms of locus standi and being filed out of time, the counsels accepted to go and adopt their briefs.

The judge adjourned the matter to the 26th of January for judgement. But before that 8th of December, I had seen a hand of mischief on the part of the Judge. So, I made sure that I obtained a Certified True Copy of the receipt with which the suit was filed and it is called online remittance because if you go there, you can’t alter it.

When you make payments, the online remittance would be generated. It will bear the names of the parties, the amount paid and the date. So, I applied and the court issued it to me and it was discovered that they paid for the filing on the 6th of October. Any lawyer will tell you it is a settled law that the date of payment is the date of filing and you can’t change it. You can’t file one month ago and come and pay later one month after and say you filed one month ago. The day you paid is the date you filed and the Supreme Court had resolved it long ago. Every lawyer knows that to be so and apart from that, we also discovered that the affidavit in support of the originating summons that they claimed that it was filed on the 30th of September and was deposited to by one Victor Okpoko on the 5th of October.

So, if you filed the originating summons on the 30th of October, why was it not accompanied by the affidavit in support of it? This is because two of them must come together and you must file them together. So, that date on it was 5th of October.

So, it clearly showed that they filed the originating summons on the 5th of October. But this judge overruled the preliminary objections on both grounds and said that they have no locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primary election of the Labour Party. This is a gross miscarriage of justice because even a judgement of a superior court, that is the Appeal Court, in a matter on the issue of locus standi, was presented but he overlooked them and dismissed them. A High Court Judge ignoring a judgement delivered by the Appeal Court?

The judgement delivered on the 29th of November in Port Harcourt Division, the issue of locus standi was exhaustively dealt with. PDP took the Action Democratic Party to court, challenging their primaries. Of course, the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt in a very sound judgement by Hon Justice Gabriel Kolawole, said you cannot challenge it unless you are an aspirant in the primary election of that party and in that case, PDP was not an aspirant in the primaries conducted by the Action Democratic Party and dismissed the appeal brought by the PDP because the party has no locus.

It was also tendered before Justice Kangiwa but he overlooked it and said that the PDP and Uche Ekwunife had locus. It was a shock because about one month or so earlier, the same Justice Kangiwa had dismissed the YPP and Ifeanyi Ubah’s suit challenging the nomination of Chris Azubogu as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said that the YPP and Ifeanyi Ubah had no locus standi to challenge the primary election of another party and dismissed the suit and described them as meddlesome interlopers. So, one will now ask what changed in the law in his own court. And was the situation we are now facing. And on the 26th of January, he was due to deliver his judgement and he said that the judgement was not ready. He moved it to the next day, Friday and assumed jurisdiction and overruled us on those two points of the preliminary objection and delivered judgement and went on a frolic talking about membership; that I was a member of APGA when I contested the primaries of the Labour Party, even when my letter of resignation was before him, addressed to the ward chairman of APGA in my ward, and acknowledged by the ward chairman. He overlooked it.

He said I ought to have informed the national leadership of APGA and that it wasn’t aware that I had left the party when everybody in Nigeria knows that you join the party at the ward level and leave the party from the ward. You must notify your ward chairman and that is where the register is. The membership register is at the ward.

So, you could see a man who was desperate for a preconceived result and if you look at the order he made against me, you may think that I am a criminal. He ordered me not to parade myself as a candidate of the Labour Party. He ordered INEC to delist my name as candidate of LP. He ordered INEC to remove the LP logo from the ballot paper of Anambra Central Senatorial District. He also awarded damages which he said it was exemplary damages – N2 million against me.

I was taken to court and I did not bring the matter to court and it is someone that brought a frivolous matter to court that you award damages. So, the whole judgement was bizarre and perverse in all ramifications. We are happy that the Court of Appeal, even the Court of Appeal in Awka Division have delivered another judgement on the 5th of January on the case of YPP against the PDP and Hon Okwudili Ezenwanne, where the YPP went to court to challenge the party’s primary. The lower court agreed that the suit was filed out of time and then struck it out, and then descended into an error by saying that YPP has locus to challenge the primary election of the party relying on one clause in the Electoral Act. The other party, that is YPP, went on appeal on the grounds of locus standi.

Even though the suit had been struck out, they still wanted to develop the law and went on appeal against that decision and the Court of Appeal on the 5th of January delivered this judgement and took that issue with which the judge said YPP had no locus standi and took them to the cleaners and restated that nobody outside the candidates in the primary election has locus to challenge it and it is a very justified judgement. It took all arguments and made it clear that YPP has no locus standi to challenge the primary of PDP. The Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, also said so in another judgement, where PDP challenged the primary election and candidate of APC.

The Justices that delivered the judgement said that if APC did not conduct any primary election at all, PDP had no locus to challenge the primary election or the manner of their nomination but only members of the party have the right to complain and only those who took part in the primaries. Look at the three judgements of the Courts of Appeal in separate Divisions, yet this man Njagiwa decided to approbate and reprobate.

In YPP and Ifeanyi Ubah again, he knew the law but in PDP and Uche Ekwunife against Victor Umeh and Labour Party, he forgot the Law . So this is Nigeria for you and that is why we are working hard to see that a new leadership comes into place in this country. Nigeria needs a clear break from the mess it is going through today. Otherwise , we would remain in this problems forever. Somebody, who took an oath of office as a Judge cannot do this type of thing to change colour the way it suits you and nothing happens to you. So these are the reasons why we approached the Court of Appeal with these judgments that I have told you, written by the Appeal Courts of separate Divisions and the Court of Appeal is one court and any judgement delivered by one court of Appeal binds all Divisions of the Court of Appeal.

So on what basis will Uche Ekwunife and the PDP run to the streets to celebrate that the judgement was a well-considered judgement?

So, that is it and we have appealed against the judgement. That is Labour Party and myself. We have also filed notice of Appeal. We filed motion for stay of the execution of the judgement and within days, I am sure that the Court of Appeal, knowing that election is by the corner, will be able to handle the matter and do justice to it and that is where we are.

What do you think may have informed this suit and judgement against you and your party?

Uche Ekwunife knows that she will not win and she is going to lose the election. She has been at the National Assembly for 12 years with very poor performance in terms of the core functions of lawmakers. When you go there, you will see that she performed badly. The National Assembly has the core functions assigned by the Constitution, making laws for the good governance of the country.

This one can be made through sponsoring bills that when they are passed, they become an Act of the National Assembly and therefore law. The National Assembly approves budgets and the expenditure estimates by the Federal Government, which the President presents to it which the National Assembly gives approval for any kobo belonging to Nigerians spent by the executive arm of government at the national level. That National Assembly is also given oversight functions and powers to look at what the government is doing in all spheres and at all levels, including the implementation of the budget and execution of oversight functions.

The National Assembly can remove the President and Vice President when any of them is guilty of gross misconduct. The National Assembly gives the Senate extra powers of confirming all appointments that the President is going to make like Ministers, Service Chiefs, Heads of Judiciary, Heads of Statutory Boards and there members as well as Commissions.

The President must bring their nominations to the Senate to screen them and approve them before the President can make those appointments. These are the things in the Constitution and there is nothing like constituency projects in the Constitution. So, if you want to access him or her as a lawmaker, you go through the constitution which is based on this line of analysis.

But here, they tell people that they built houses for widows and all that and these are not the functions of lawmakers. You see that they have failed and in the public domain, they are dismissed. Because our people watched what I did in my 17 months at the Senate and how I performed at the National Assembly and at plenary, looking at critical issues in compliance with the Construction at the Federal Character provisions of the Constitution. I challenged and got lot. I sponsored bills and motions and in fact, in 2018, I sponsored the best motions at the National Assembly and I was very vibrant and in canvassing for things that affected our people, fighting for their rights with every amount of passion. I also contributed to many National issues in debates with informed knowledge and experience that our people were very happy that every week, at least twice, I made contributions on the floor of the Senate and beyond. So that is it and so she is dismissed and everywhere as someone who is not serious at the National Assembly.

How can you be in the Senate and the Senate will consider a request from the President to borrow $22.79 Billion for infrastructure development across Nigeria and the projects were sited in five geopolitical zones and no one project was cited in the South-East and they and the Senate passed it? That is what disqualifies all of them from seeking reelection both in the lower and upper Chambers. At the Senate, they first passed it. I was in America and I issued a statement from there condemning the action and expressed dismay that our representatives were there in the Senate and this type of thing came and they allowed it to pass.

My brother, when $22. 79 billion was shared by six geopolitical zones, it gives you about $3.2 billion or so per zone and that is about N2.4 trillion and the South-East zone lost such money because of docile and uncommitted people that we have at the National Assembly. When the Senate passed it, it had become controversial but the Speaker of the House of Representatives said that they would not pass it until projects were put in the South-East. Let them be accommodated and I issued a statement again applauding him. I commended him for being fair minded.

To my greatest shock, about three weeks after the House of Representatives passed the same request, the way it came without the addition of the South-East. So what type of representation is that?

And people tell us that they are doing Constituency Projects. When I was in the Senate, I opposed the confirmation of the appointment of the EFCC members because the South-East and South- South were not represented. Out of six members, South-West had two nominees; North Central had one nominee, North-West one nominee; South-East and South-South no nominee. I opposed it and successfully stopped the confirmation.

I forced the Senate to a closed door session and the truth was told and everyone agreed with me. We went back to plenary and the Senate President read the decision of the closed door session and sent the list back to the President. This is because I was everywhere and my contributions to that issue is known to all and the video is still very much in circulation and it is there for people to see.

I it was a very hot session because I was angry about that. I achieved it because I told them that they breached the principles of the Federal Character. We have six geopolitical zones and it should be one- one and I got it. So, even when I hadn’t joined the Senate, they brought $6.8 billion to build railways across the country.

They awarded Lagos to Ibadan, Abuja to Kaduna and then Ajaokuta to Warri. When I got to the Senate in 2018, I revisited what they did in 2017. I brought a motion that the Eastern Railways must be part of it. The Eastern Rail line is one of the oldest rail lines in Nigeria, Port Harcourt – Aba – Enugu – Makurdi to Gombe and Maiduguri . It was my motion that was approved and that Eastern railway was included in the Chinese project but they had spent the money and because I didn’t come back in the 9th Senate, they have not been able to make any new provision. If I had been there, I would have insisted that money must be provided. These guys are just there doing nothing to check how their people are being treated . So, if I can oppose the appointments despite the pleadings of the Senate President for me to allow it to be passed, I said no! These people will stay five years as members of the EFCC and it is too long a time for our people to wait for the next appointment.

Can you imagine if I were at the Senate and Buhari will bring $22.7 Billion for infrastructure development and none is sited at the South-East?

Can you imagine what I would do that day? I would have torn that paper. They would have to kill me there because this is an issue that borders on equity, justice and fairness. These people slept over it and now they are raising billboards and they want to be reelected. Many people have left Ekwunife; many of her supporters have left her and many of her supporters have joined my campaign.

So, she has become desperate in her campaign across the Anambra Central District and in some communities they drove her away. People stand up to challenge her and when she says that she has done this, they said ‘no! you didn’t do anything.’

They did that to her at Akwa Ukwu. They did that at Nneokwa and Oba Ofemili. You know people have resented her, coupled with her open lack of support to Peter Obi when she said it is Atiku /Okowa ticket that will salvage Nigeria, and today she said Nigeria doesn’t need a kindergarten President. So, that is the situation for her and due to poor performance and lack of sensitivity to the plight of her people, she is rated very low. Her politics is politics of selfishness about what she will get and she is now campaigning that she is running for Senate President of Nigeria. She is annoying people more because you are looking at Peter Obi to become President of Nigeria and Uche Ekwunife from the same local government area would be Senate President. It is a clear conflict of interest and our people have made their choice that they want Peter Obi on this journey. So, she is frustrated and has resorted to name calling and self-help.

But the judgement of the Federal High Court may have a great impact on your ambition?

The judgement of the 27th of January is unfortunate and she has been running from all the stations, saying that I will never be part of that election. It will never happen and she has also recruited town criers going round the villages that Victor Umeh has been disqualified. Instead of telling people what she will do for them when she gets to the Senate and Victor Umeh is the only thing on her lips and people have been calling me and asking me what is happening that I am running her mad. I say I don’t know. That judgement was delivered on Friday with my right of appeal against it and she has been using thugs to pull down my billboards and posters. She went to Adazi Enu with the Army of thugs. So, she is the one to execute the judgement of the court. I have seen her desperation driven so much for a long time and I have been calm.

Are you sure that before the election the Appeal Court would give you judgement due to time?

They know what is before them and they will not allow this injustice to remain. How can you remove somebody from an election with a fraudulent judgement that is against the Court of Appeal in Nigeria on the same subject matter? So, that is why in my statement that the Court of Appeal will right the wrong. So, no matter the gimmick to frustrate the matter, the Appeal Court would follow the precedence and deliver judgement, and if they want to do delay tactics, it will not happen because this is what they did without recourse to what the same Court of Appeal had ruled as it were.

