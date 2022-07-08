Umeh: Why Labour Party, NNPP alliance failed

Chief Victor Umeh is a senatorial candidate of the Labour Party and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the chances of Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election and the botched alliance with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

How are things panning out within your party ahead of the presidential election in 2023?

The Labour Party like all other parties is preparing towards contesting the elections in 2023 and the party is following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines and schedule of activities to be able to effectively take part in the election. The primary elections have been conducted and we are waiting for the last windows for substitution to effect necessary substitutions that the parties consider will give them better standing in the elections. So, we are upbeat and we are doing everything to mobilize the electorate and we are following all the political activities in the country and things that are happening in other parties. So, everybody is preparing to be able to win the election and Labour Party is the party to beat in Nigeria today.

How is the negotiation with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) going at the moment?

Actually, we are surprised at the recent media brace by the members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to continuously suggest that they were locked in a negotiation with the Labour Party to have a partnership or an arrangement where the two parties would work together in 2023. We are surprised to continuously see this because we had this discussion precisely on the 15th of June and what necessitated the meeting was this rapprochement that the NNPP and Labour Party working together would give a better opportunity to win the presidential election. The two parties set up committees; the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, Doyin Okupe and I went to that discussion on behalf of the party. The NNPP put forward Buba Galadima, Abdullahi Baffa, a former executive secretary of TETFUND and Ladipo Johnson. We met for long hours, adjourned and we came back. When it became obvious that it had become a dialogue between deaf and dumb persons, we called off the negotiation.

It was on the 15th of June that the whole talks collapse completely. The Labour Party has averted its mind from every other discussion with the NNPP. What we didn’t do was come back to the media to tell people that we had a discussion that collapsed. But these fellows have continued to give the impression that they are still in talks with the Labour Party. Actually, the talks ended on the 15th of June but sometimes we see Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso tweeting that he is talking to the Labour Party, a discussion he knew ended because like Buba Galadima said, we couldn’t agree on the knotty issue of who becomes the presidential candidate.

Will it be Peter Obi of the LP or Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso? They said that it is Rabiu Kwankwaso that would be the presidential candidate and we considered it not in tune with the current realities. How is Mr. Peter Obi who is being sort after by a broad spectrum of Nigerians to be the presidential candidate step down for Rabiu Kwankwaso? He would be injuring his reputation. Again, we made the point that the sentiment on ground which they always dismiss that there is nothing like sentiment in politics is that there should be power rotation between the North and South. Even the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has conceded that position to Southern Nigeria.

How can you now say that a candidate that has emerged from our party from Southern Nigeria should step down for a Northern candidate? It was at that stage that they became so odious in their claim that they have the population, they have the voting figures and they can even win the election without any vote from southern Nigeria.

At that point, things got to an end because there was no point in continuing the discussion. If the NNPP leaders and presidential candidate believe that they can win the election without any collaboration from anybody from Southern Nigeria, there is no reason continuing. Looking at it again, saying that they have the voting population and that they would beat Atiku Abubarkar in his local government, I would say that it was an outlandish claim but the discussion ended on the 15th of June.

This issue is not about South-East or Northern Nigeria but about Nigeria. It is also not about who has the greatest number of voters. Politics is a game of numbers I agree but we have to consider what is happening in Nigeria today. The problems ravaging Nigeria are ravaging every part of Nigeria and they have nothing to do with North and South or East and West.

The cost of a litre of diesel is N850 and it is even higher in the North. The cost of petrol is very high. The cost of living is beyond imagination. The dollar is heading to N700 as it is N610 in the parallel market. Nigerians are yearning for somebody who will solve these problems and that is why the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi is resonating across Nigeria and among every group in Nigeria. It is not about where you come from or where you have the voting population, they have always had that voting population and the problems in Nigeria have persisted. So, the new thinking is no longer about somebody who would say I have the numbers and he is going to win. Are you going to solve the problems? It is not about making claims.

Does Labour Party have what it takes really to win the general election in terms of national and state houses of Assembly members?

I don’t think it is the right thing to do to consider the strength of the party in the current National Assembly as of today. The election is coming up in 2023. What is important at this stage is what the elector-ate think about who to lead them in the forthcoming election. What do Nigerian people want? They want change and by the time you go to the election, you will find out that all these people would crash out in the various constituencies across Nigeria because the people are angry that the country has been mismanaged and they want a change. That is why those who are making claims that they have the voting numbers but they are not looking at what is happening behind their doorsteps. The youth of this country have come out to take back their country that their future has been swallowed by these men who are now claiming that they have done everything.

It is not the way to measure it because if you conduct an election today in Nigeria, Labour Party would sweep the election across board because the people have seen in the party, the hope that they are yearning for. The issue about the structure of the party is a misplaced priority because Nigerian people who have their voters’ cards have made up their minds that APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed them. It is not only the youth who are saying it. The other day, I read that the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, dismissed APC and PDP with relative ease, saying their candidates cannot fix Nigeria. He mentioned specifically Kwankwaso and Peter Obi as people who are showing some hope for the nation.

You said that if an election is to be conducted today, Labour Party would win but some Nigerians saw the test of what is to come in the presidential election in the Ekiti governorship election and the conclusion is that your party was missing. How would you react to that?

I think it is the wrong way of looking at it right now. The thing is that the election just came up and the Labour Party has been rejuvenated in the last month and some of those people who have been in the party have not been making enough attempts at winning election. Didn’t you see in the Ekiti election that Labour Party’s candidate stepped down for the APC candidate? A lot of things may have been happening there but those things are of the past. Today, there is a lot of pressure from people in other parties to move into Labour Party to actualize their electoral ambition next year.

So, a lot of people are trooping into the party because of the viability of the platform at the moment. When you see the shift in the attitude of the people, you would begin to know where to align to win election. The massive coming out of people who want to register and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) because of the hardship in the country would show you that these people are doing this to be able to effect the change that they deserved.

So, the party’s performance can only be measured by the outcome of the next year’s general election and not by one or two off-season elections. Things have gone far because of the new force, the third force, and all those who are coming to the party are satisfied that there is only one hope bearer for Nigeria now and that person is Mr. Peter Obi.

