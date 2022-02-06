Umekwe Elected CISA President

The Council of Presidents of the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) has announced the election of Engr. James Ogbuka Umekwe from Abam/Arochukwu Local Government Area, of Abia State, as its new President to pilot the affairs of the United States apex Igbo organization.

CISA Byelaws stipulates a two-year rotational presidency among Igbo Speaking states in alphabetical order and now the baton has returned to Abia.

A statement from CISA stated that the change in leadership is usually ratified by its Board of Presidents.

Umekwe, a consummate Civil Engineer takes over from Attorney Ozo Bobby Aniekwu (Enugu) whose tenure expired December 31, 2021.

The statement stated that Umekwe will be bringing his wealth of experience for the advancement of CISA.

He is a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede Nigeria, University of Innsbruck in Austria and University of the District of Columbia in Washington D.C., bagging Bachelor and Graduate degrees in Civil Engineering. He is currently the Assistant Division Chief at the Maryland State Department of Transportation (MDOT) leading the Maryland State Truck Weigh and Inspection Stations Program.

His professional and public service background includes his memberships of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Association of States Highway Transportation Officials and Institute of Transportation Engineers. Prior to his election as President, Umekwe was the founder and President of Clarion Call Inc. in the United Stated, an organization that carters for the poor and less privileged in rural communities, founder of Ogbuka Umekwe Hope Foundation (OUHF), whose Rock Medical Center, offers free medical and surgical care to the needy.

The statement added that his humanitarian network is exemplified in his partnership with the University of Toledo Medical Center, Ohio for the first historical Kidney Transplant in Southeast Nigeria and related services across hospitals in Umuahia, Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State among other centers.

His long history of philanthropy, community building and advocacy includes service as President General of Abia State Development Union in the Americas. (Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland) and co-founder and President of Abam National Organization in the Americas.

The statement explained that the new CISA President has pledged his commitment to work with Igbo Diaspora and other relevant agencies in the advancement of Igbo cultural heritage across the globe.

“CISA’s determination and commitment to this cause has never been stronger and so is the support for the new leadership.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our outgoing President Attorney Bobby Aniekwu on his accomplishments during his term.

“Congratulations to James Ogbuka Umekwe. We are thrilled by your new role and are confident you will continue the creative and thoughtful work CISA has accomplished in its growth. We have no doubt that you’ll make Ndigbo proud in your tenure,” the statement added.

