Umeoji retires as Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director

The Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adaora Umeoji has retired from the Tier 1 lender following the new tenure limits for banks’ executives released recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that was signed by its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Out, Zenith Bank said Umeoji’s retirement became effective from February 24, 2023.

The bank stated: “We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the retirement of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji from the board of Zenith Bank Plc with effect from February 24, 2023.

“This follows the expiration of her tenure of office as Deputy Managing Director in line with the CBN circular No. FPR/DIR/ PUB/CIR/001/070 dated February 24, 2023.

The board wishes her success in her future endeavours.” The CBN last week revised the regulatory requirements for the tenure of Executive Management and Non-executive Directors (NEDs) of deposit money banks (DMB) and financial holding companies (HoldCos).

In a circular to all DMBs, the apex bank announced that the tenure of Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs), shall be in accordance with the terms of their engagement approved by the board of directors of banks, subject to a maximum tenure of 10 years.

It also stated that where an executive, who is a DMD becomes the MD/CEO of a bank, or any other DMB before the end of his or her maximum tenure, the cumulative tenure of such executive shall not exceed 12 years.

