Business

Umeoji retires as Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adaora Umeoji has retired from the Tier 1 lender following the new tenure limits for banks’ executives released recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that was signed by its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Out, Zenith Bank said Umeoji’s retirement became effective from  February 24, 2023.

The bank stated: “We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the retirement of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji from the board of Zenith Bank Plc with effect from February 24, 2023.

“This follows the expiration of her tenure of office as Deputy Managing Director in line with the CBN circular No. FPR/DIR/ PUB/CIR/001/070 dated February 24, 2023.

The board wishes her success in her future endeavours.” The CBN last week revised the regulatory requirements for the tenure of Executive Management and Non-executive Directors (NEDs) of deposit money banks (DMB) and financial holding companies (HoldCos).

In a circular to all DMBs, the apex bank announced that the tenure of Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs), shall be in accordance with the terms of their engagement approved by the board of directors of banks, subject to a maximum tenure of 10 years.

It also stated that where an executive, who is a DMD becomes the MD/CEO of a bank, or any other DMB before the end of his or her maximum tenure, the cumulative tenure of such executive shall not exceed 12 years.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IoT devices to increase by 15.2% to 15bn in 2023

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

By 2023, the number of devices attached to the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to have increased to 15.14 billion. The number of IoT devices is predicted to grow from 13.14 billion in 2022 to 15.14 billion in 2023. A survey revealed that about 47 per cent of organisations will increase investment in IoT […]
Business

Nigeria seeks Fund Manager for $37bn InfraCo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government plans to hire an asset manager for the new Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Ltd., designed to raise as much as N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and to accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its funding partners, Africa Finance Corp (AFC) and […]
Business

IMF openly criticises UK govt’s tax plans

Posted on Author Reporter

    The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica