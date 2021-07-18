Umeoji’s Victory temporal, Soludo is unstoppable – Obigwe, APGA Media Warriors





The pyrrhic victory of APGA’s betrayer in the person of Chukwuma Umeoji, the impostor candidate of APGA, will not last and he is aware of that.



APGA ‘Judas Iscariot’ in the person of Chukwuma Umeoji and Adaora Umeoji, her sister, are making a mountain out of a molehill.



It is now an open secret that they procured the Jigawa High Court order on June 28th but concealed it and served it to INEC on 14th July, 2021, a day to 16th July being the day INEC will publish the particulars of candidates of all political parties contesting the November 6th governorship election.



They hid the judgment because they themselves know very well that the kangaroo judgment will be quashed.



All major stakeholders of APGA are solidly behind Soludo.



Those that celebrated Umeoji’s pyrrhic victory are his fellow saboteurs that have been relieved of their political appointment by Governor Obiano ‘ s administration.



I saw a video of them dancing but the fact remains that they are inconsequential fellows.



Good a thing that INEC gave Court order as the only reason why Chukwuma Umeoji’s name was published as APGA candidate and what it means is that when the order is quashed, INEC will do the right thing by publishing the name of Soludo that is the unanimous choice of party faithful as APGA candidate for the November 6th governorship election.



The celebration of APGA Judas Iscariot pyrrhic victory by his fellow saboteurs will be short-lived and am 100percent sure of this.



They are only building castle in the air.



Jude Okeke is not APGA National Chairman and will never be APGA National Chairman.



Victor Oye remains the indefatigable National Chairman of APGA.



I am a hater of temporal joy because I prefer permanent joy.



What I have to tell Soludo’s ardent followers that are in high spirit is that weeping can only tarry for the night but joy cometh in the morning.



APGA Judas Iscariot as someone that is hell bent to play spoilers role for APGA in the forthcoming election filed a suit at Abuja High Court and he was pursued like a thief at the Court, he abandoned the suit and sneaked to far away Jigawa State to procure the current black market Court judgement he is using for his evil games.



He is not even satisfied with the Jigawa black market Court order because he appealed the same judgment and the Court of Appeal consolidated his appeal and that of APGA.



His reason for appealing the judgment was to mislead the Court of Appeal Judges and procure another black market Court order but his game is up this time around.



An adage says that every day is for the thief and one day is for the owner.



When the court order is quashed, INEC will be duty bound to do the right thing by publishing the name of Soludo that is the authentic candidate of APGA.



Chukwuma Umeoji is contesting for Governor of Jigawa State and not Anambra State.



Soludo Solution Missionary journey to Anambra State cannot be thwarted by 1million Umeojis.



Daalu nu.



I remain your truth advocate, Evang Chinedu Obigwe (Akaekpuchionwa and Chinyelugo 1 of Ogbaru) National co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum.

Like this: Like Loading...