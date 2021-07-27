Umoren: Accused pleads guilty to UNIUYO graduate’s murder

A suspected murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan, yesterday pleaded “guilty” to the killing of Miss Iniubong Umoren (26). Akpan appeared before Justice Bennett Illaumoh of High Court 6, sitting at Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom, appeared for the state while Mr. Adula Sampson represented the accused.

Akpan had in March, 2021 invited Umoren to his residence at Nung Ikono Ufok in Uruan Local Government Area for a job interview where he allegedly raped, murdered and buried the victim in a shallow grave in his compound.

Umoren, a graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), was awaiting her call-up to serve in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) when she met her untimely death.

Umoren was committed to mother earth on May 14, 2021 at her hometown, Nung Ita Ikot Obio Enin Atai in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State. Meanwhile, Justice Illaumoh adjourned the case till August 18, 2021 for hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...