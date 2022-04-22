Islam

Umrah: LASG tasks pilgrims on descipline

The Lagos State Government has appealed to the pilgrims participating in the 2022 Umrah(lesser Hajj) in Saudi Arabia to obey all the rules and regulations guiding their stay in the Mecca. The state government also urged them to pray fervently for the State, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as well as the Federal Government, during the exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi made the appeal during a Oneday seminar organized by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for the intending pilgrims at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Whenu Sewedo Oluseyi, Elegushi reiterated his believe in the capacity of the pilgrims to pray to Allah against all the challenges bedeviling the nation, such as insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, incessant killings and economic downturn, amongst others. He expressed hope that all the prayers offered by the pilgrims would be answered and all the challenges facing the nation surmounted considering the fact that the blessed month of Ramadan is significant and synonymous with Allah’s mercy, blessings and forgiveness.

The Commissioner also used the occasion to appeal to the intending pilgrims to be good Ambassadors of the State, obey all the rules and regulations guiding their stay in the Holy land and avoid involving themselves in any illegal dealings. The Board Chairman, Shakir Gafar thanked the intending pilgrims for choosing to perform the lesser Hajj with the State. He assured them that they would not regret their action, as the Board is poised to offer them the best of service. He thereafter presented the travel documents to each of the intending pilgrims, urging them to get to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, at least five hours for check-in before departure time.

Speaking on the topic, Procedures and processes of Umrah and its benefits to Muslims, the Chairman of Ulamah (Muslim Clerics) of the Board, Alhaji Muhsin Ajagbemokeferi, exposed the participants to the nittygritty and all they needed to know about the exercise as prescribed by the Holy Prophet Mohammad in the Holy Qur’an. He urged them to follow all the instructions of the Board in their conducts while in the Kingdom and not to be involved in any act inimical to Islamic teachings. In their goodwill messages, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamaldeen Olowoshago as well as other Board members which includes, Dr. (Mrs.) Faosat Dabiri, Hon. Shonibare AbdulWaheed Lolade, Alhaji Yusuf Ara, Prof. AbdulKabir Paramole and Alhaji Mojeed Sanni wished the intending pilgrims Allah’s protection, spiritually rewarding exercise and journey mercy to and fro Saudi Arabia while the Board Secretary, Imam AbdulHakeem Kosoko commended the participants.

 

