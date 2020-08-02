Umuahia Anglican Bishop tasks FG on insecurity, unemployment

The Bishop of Umuahia Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, has tasked the Federal Government to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, saying the increasing spate of insecurity was unacceptable.

Bishop Ibeabuchi said yesterday during the 9th Synod of the diocese that the present situation in which people were either killed or kidnapped on daily basis was worrisome and should be reviewed. He queried the rationale for retaining the Service Chiefs who have failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians even when the killers and captors openly claim responsibility.

The Bishop also reminded governments at all levels not to consider retrenchment of workers as a result of the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic. He said retrenchment of workers should not be an option as it might worsen the already difficult economic crisis and escalate the crime rate.

According to the Bishop: “The ecurity situation in our nation has become a thing of great concern. People’s lives are threatened on daily basis. In most places people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. Communities are sacked with impunity and state governments openly confess of b

etrayal by bandits, which tends to suggest that some state governors know the bandits their states and are helpless. “The astronomical rise in kidnapping and eventual killing of victims even after ransoms are paid is alarming yet most of them are not reported by our media. Painfully, communities and villages, farm lands are invaded at will; human lives and properties are lost, people are killed or taken as captives in their indigenous land.”

He cited the killing of the Adamawa CAN Chairman, Rev Lawan Indimi, the kidnap of four seminarians in which one was killed, the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu, as among the security breaches that had set the c The Anglican clergy called for the diversification of the economy as it had become obvious that the oil which price has fallen could no longer sustain the nation

. He further said it was the height of injustice for the South East zone to be denied the sharing of palliatives which the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mrs Sadiya Farouk lied about giving every adult in the zone N20,000 and infrastructural development from the $22.7 billion loan approved recently by the National Assembly. He warned that such brazen dichotomy was a threat to the unity of the country.

Rev Ibeabuchi cautioned Christians and ministers of the gospel to remain good ambassadors of Jesus Christ and not to be involved in matters that would bring shame to Christendom. He urged them not to allow fear and doubt to derail them from the will of God.

