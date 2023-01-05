Umuahia: Foundation lifts Abam community with multifaceted projects

Succour

It is indeed rare to see multifaceted community development projects simultaneously embarked upon and executed by an individual or an organisation and delivered in record time. For Chief Chijioke James Ume (Ike Abam) and his Unubiko Foundation impacting lives seems a consuming passion and preoccupation. Within a space of five days, December 20 and 25, 2022, he handed over four capital projects that touched on the spiritual, social/education, empowerment and justice/legal aspects of the peoples lives.

The projects include, the ultra modern, multimillion naira Abam Customary Court at Amaelu Abam, handed over on December 20, the magnificent St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Women Skill Center and remodelled/renovated Ovukwu Abam Secondary School all in Atan Abam his birth place.

These are aside numerous projects executed before now in human capital development. Ume’s passion for changing lives is exceptional. Little wonder he is honoured with the traditional title of Ike Abam, the strength of his people, Abam. Such passion for philanthropy and benevolence can only be located in the symbolism and emotional attachment of his background. The people of Atan Abam and indeed Abam in general have cause to lift their hands in appreciation to God for not only giving them a great son but also one whose philanthropic trajectory cuts across all ages, segments and communities in Abam, one of the clans in Arochhukwu Local Government Area, Abia State and beyond.

Joy Unlimited

Unlike the parsimonious politicians who have the penchant to convert the common patrimony to their personal and selfish use, Chief Chijioke James Ume has earned a special place in the pantheon of heroic exploits of the Abam using his personal wealth to impact lives. Like his ancestors whose heroic exploits in traditional warfare and headhunting were legendary, his gesture is symbolic in many respects. It is on record that the Abam warriors never lost a battle. Their tell of iconic bravery and victories in warfare are historical and sociological facts. His good gesture is not without precedent.

Before now, the singular effort of one of the illustrious sons of Abam, late Hon Chief Smart Ndem Okpi, brought electric ity to the entire Abam clan. Okpi also attracted the road that connects Abam with Arochhukwu, the local government headquarters.

Okpi used his contacts as a federal Commissioner but the single thread of touching the lives of the majority positively runs through and connects him with Ume who would likely surpass previous record of community and individual service. Others, even his politician kinsmen, who have had access to public office and contacts and still have, could not go beyond their immediate community and family in impacting lives and community. That is why Chief Ume is a special breed. He sees himself and his wealth as a means of lifting humanity.

Foundation’s role

The Unubiko Foundation had before now implemented many intervention programmes in Nigeria in areas of skills acquisition in digital technology, youths and women empowerment, job creation and poverty reduction among others. He is inspired, no doubt, by the communal milieu of Abam where everyone is a relative to everyone else in the multi dimensional social interaction. In the matrilineal society of Abam, you are either related by birth, age grade, friendship or marriage to others not just in your immediate village but neighbouring ones. Today the dreaded old Abam warriors have transformed to successful businessmen and women, academics and technocrats in the mould of Chief Ume. Chief Ume is indeed a study in humility and taciturnity. In spite of the numerous imprint in many lives he is amazingly effacing, craving no attention. He believes that wealth and fortune is profitable when it is multiplied and shared; that the wealth one has is only safe,secure and stable when others are impacted thereby. It is on record that no one whose live has crossed with Chief Ume remains the same.

Customary court unveiling

On December 20, the Unubiko Foundation handed over a multi million naira, ultramodern customary court complex, which he singlehandedly bankrolled, at Amaelu, the ancestral home of Abam complete with furniture and a motorized water borehole. It is on record that prior to the recent string of projects, Chief Ume, through his Foundation, had also sunk water boreholes in all the communities in Abam in addition to covid-19 palliative which all the villages benefited from. Ume’s philosophy is, “It is not enough to have means but the mind to give. Giving rises from a noble mind and naturally opens more doors of enrichment.

True happiness and fulfilment consist in lifting others to happiness and fulfilment.” He believes that as politicians are using their office and connection to serve the people so he is doing with his resources, “all is service,” he said. According to the president general of Abam Development Union, Chief Mike Onwuchekwa, with regards to the actualisation of the court project, “Our visit to Chief Chijioke James Ume (Ike Abam) at his Atan Abam country home on April 2022, however proved to be a turning point. A man of disarming humility, kindness and compassion, Ike Abam listened to us attentively as we made our case for the renovation of the customary court house.

When we finished, he asked us if we had any architectural design of our choice to which we responded in the affirmative and proceeded to hand over a design to him. As has become his trademark, he quietly informed us that he would singlehandedly bear the cost of the reconstruction… True to his promise, a few weeks later, Ike Abam called to inform us that he has mobilized a contractor to site to commence work.

He had given the contractor two months to complete and deliver on the job.” It is pertinent to note that these projects were initiated and completed from foundation by the Foundation. At the opening and dedication of the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Chief Ume’s uncle, Professor Kenneth Kalu, who jointly built the church, endowed a scholarship scheme, which Chief Ume also supported handsomely, for young women since the church was built in memory of their late mothers, Ogbodiya Peter and Ada Kalu.

Need to be selfless

In his sermon at the church dedication, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Ekpeyong Nyong Akpanika, said: “What immortalizes a man is not what he does for himself but what he does for others. The clergyman observed that those who serve God comittedly were those who saw or heard what others could not hear or see and called on those God have blessed with wealth to lift others.

The Ovukwu Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam, Chief Ume’s alma mater, is a project to behold. All the blocks including the class rooms, principal’s quarters and offices were renovated and furnished. Prior to the intervention in the school, the students were learning under a dilapidated building, which was also a major discouragement to school enrollment and attendance.

Coos, as Chief Ume is popularly called, wondered what type of learning outcome un-der such dilapidated structure would produce students that would be able to compete with their peers in other parts of the world. “Government and individuals must do more to support education, we need collective action on infrastructure development if we are to produce the right leaders of tomorrow,” he noted.

Significance of project

The projects, according to the Unubiko Foundation, “is in line with its objective of promoting infrastructure development in communities as well as in promoting justice and peace.” To actualise the school remodeling/renovation the Foundation launched a N250million fund raise last year. Comrade Isaiah Kalu Ireh, president general Atan Abam Development Union, said during the handover of the projects, “I’m based in Lagos.

By 2019 we were given a class room block to renovate. We were given an estimate of N4million which was not easy for us in Lagos branch. We were relived when Ike Abam said we should leave the project for him. Thirty years ago we knew what it cost us to build the old Church. Also the women skill center, he took it over and completed it. He is a young man but he is doing great things for us.

My prayer for him is that God will continue to bless him with his uncle, Professor Kenneth Kalu. Also, the national chairperson, women’s wing of Atan Abam Development Union, Mrs Oyidiya John Uwachi, did not have appropriate words to express her excitement over what she termed a dream come through miraculously. She wondered the women would have been able to raise the money required to build and equip the skill center and prayed for more prosperity for the donor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...