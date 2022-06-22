UN: 4.1m people risk hunger, death in North East

…requires $351m aid to halt catastrophe

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale, has raised the alarm that 4.1 million people in the North East region of Nigeria are currently at the risk of severe food insecurity. A multi-sector response plan has been put in place by the UN and humanitarian partners to provide life saving aid and prevent a potentially catastrophic food and nutrition crisis.

The plan, New Telegraph learnt, requires $351 million and is part of the overall $1.1billion earmarked for the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan which is severely underfunded at 19.6 per cent. Schmale who disclosed this yesterday when he briefed Member States of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland on the needs, challenges and opportunities in the war ravaged region, described the de-teriorating food security and nutrition situation as an issue that required immediate support from the international community. He said that people in this region were already extremely vulnerable after struggling through 12 years of conflict brought upon them by the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria. Schmale said at the moment, a total of 8.4 million people need humanitarian assistance across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

He said: “This food in-security is felt painfully across the region, especially as operations are so desperately in need if funding. “In Yobe State, families have not received food assistance for up to eight months. Some people are left without food for days, not knowing where their next meal will come from.” Schmale explained that malnutrition among children had grown increasingly dangerous in the North East as approximately 1.7 million children under five years of age are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition and were at high risk of death big they do not receive urgent treatment.

He said: “I cannot emphasize enough, we need the resources today, not tomorrow. The bulk of interventions will focus on emergency assistance but at the same time, our approach aims to lift people out of vulnerable situations and reduce humanitarian need by increasingly focusing on durable solutions and building resilience where possible.”

