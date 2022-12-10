UN anti corruption day: Oil theft, subsidy scam, budget padding

The anti-corruption war of the present administration appear to be on the downward swing, a pro democracy and environmental rights advocacy group, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, FENRAD has said. The group stated this yesterday in Umuahia, Abia State, while marking the United Nations International Anti-corruption Day, lamenting that instead of frontal attack on corruption as the mantra of the present administration, what Nigeria has witnessed was large scale corruption in all facets of national life.

Addressing journalists on the event with the slogan, “Uniting the World Against Corruption,” FENRAD’s Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, said Nigeria’s position in the corruption index; 154 out of 180 countries, was worrisome even as 63% of the country’s population is said to be multi-dimensionally poor. “One would have thought that at domestic level, Nigeria would have closed the gap, edges closer to countries perceived ‘clean’ in the Transparency International Corruption perception index, CPI. Sadly, the nation is still ranked 154th, better only than 25 or 26 out of 180 countries. One of the threepronged areas of the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014/2015 was fighting corruption.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...