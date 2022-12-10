News

UN anti corruption day: Oil theft, subsidy scam, budget padding

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The anti-corruption war of the present administration appear to be on the downward swing, a pro democracy and environmental rights advocacy group, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, FENRAD has said. The group stated this yesterday in Umuahia, Abia State, while marking the United Nations International Anti-corruption Day, lamenting that instead of frontal attack on corruption as the mantra of the present administration, what Nigeria has witnessed was large scale corruption in all facets of national life.

Addressing journalists on the event with the slogan, “Uniting the World Against Corruption,” FENRAD’s Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, said Nigeria’s position in the corruption index; 154 out of 180 countries, was worrisome even as 63% of the country’s population is said to be multi-dimensionally poor. “One would have thought that at domestic level, Nigeria would have closed the gap, edges closer to countries perceived ‘clean’ in the Transparency International Corruption perception index, CPI. Sadly, the nation is still ranked 154th, better only than 25 or 26 out of 180 countries. One of the threepronged areas of the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014/2015 was fighting corruption.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNICAL partners estate developers on 350 housing units

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of the University of Calabar has entered into partnership with Kori-Aba Multi-Global Links and Estate Developers Nigeria Limited for the construction of 350 residential houses for its staff. The Deputy Vice- Chancellor Administration, Prof. Michael Okom, said in a statement on Thursday in Calabar that the partnership was to cushion the housing deficit […]
News

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke hails Benjamin Kalu at 50

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia), has described Spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives and member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency), Hon. Benjamin Kalu as an outstanding federal legislator by all standards. While commending the celebrant for his intellectual dexterity, political capacity […]

stethoscope
News

FG loses bid to stop doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Reporter

*Court adjourns hearing till Sept 15   Tunde Oyesina, Abuja   The Federal Government Monday lost the bid to the strike action embarked by residents doctors, just as the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking doctors till September 15. The Minister of Labour and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica