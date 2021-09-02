News Top Stories

UN appoints Ihekweazu WHO’s Asst DG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…may quit NCDC

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been appointed as Assistant Director General, Health Emergency Intelligence by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In a statement, WHO’s Director- General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Ihekweazu, who was born in Germany, would assume his duties on November 1. Ghebreyesus said: “He will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally, including heading the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.”

Speaking during the inauguration of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence on Wednesday, Ihekweazu said it could sometimes be slow but contemplative or even bureaucratic, but incremental progress was better than no progress at all. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ihekweazu as NCDC DG in August 2016 and reappointed him in July 2019. During his first term in office, he held dual roles as NCDC DG and acting director of the Regional Centre for Disease Control for West Africa until January 2018. Ihekweazu is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters in Public Health (MPH) from the Heinrich- Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany.

Our Reporters

