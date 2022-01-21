News

UN backs Borno’s resettlement, stabilisation process

The United Nations (UN) has pledged its commitment to partnering the Borno State Government’s resettlement and stabilisation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) effort. The UN Under-Secretary- General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths, made the assurance when he led a delegation of the including United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) on a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum at Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday.

“We are here to reassure you that we will continue to partner together with a view to make lives meaningful to the returnee IDPs and other victims of Insurgency across the state,” Griffiths said. He said the atrocities posed by insurgents in the last 12 years had inflicted trauma and untold hardship on the livelihoods of innocent victims.

 

