UN: Buhari applauds reappointment of Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the re-appointment of Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres and extension of his Deputy, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years would encourage women and girl child in Africa and Nigeria to aspire to new heights.

The President expressed this believe in a congratulatory message to the duo in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

Buhari stressed that the re-appointment of the UN scribes would encourage women and girl child, particularly in Nigeria, to dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from Mohammed’s dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

He congratulated the Secretary General and his Deputy (Mohammed), who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

Buhari extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahea

Like this: Like Loading...