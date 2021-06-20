News Top Stories

UN: Buhari applauds reappointment of Mohammed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the re-appointment of Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres and extension of his Deputy, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years would encourage women and girl child in Africa and Nigeria to aspire to new heights.
The President expressed   this believe in a congratulatory message to the duo in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.
Buhari stressed that the re-appointment of the UN scribes would encourage women and girl child, particularly in Nigeria, to dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from Mohammed’s dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.
He congratulated the Secretary General and his Deputy (Mohammed), who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

 

Buhari extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahea

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors’ insurance -Ngige

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

…says we’re surprised NARD still embarked on strike Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reneged on the agreement it reached with the Federal Government by embarking on a nationwide strike. Ngige stated this during “Politics Today,” aired by Channels Television on Friday […]
News

DSS summons Mbaka to Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

    *Says: ‘I will not keep quiet’ Enugu fiery priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has been summoned to Abuja for interrogation by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS it was learnt, visited the Adoration Ministry to deliver the letter of invitation. […]
News Top Stories

Imo: Newsstands shut down as IGP clamps down on newspaper vendors

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police, yesterday morning arrested no fewer than five newspaper vendors and distribution agents in Imo state.   The IGP’s team stormed the popular Newspaper House at No.5, Rotibi Street, off Douglas Road, Owerri, at the peak of the distribution of the day’s newspapers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica