News

UN calls for end of arms sales to Myanmar

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on UN calls for end of arms sales to Myanmar

 

The UN has issued a rare call to halt to arms sales to Myanmar in response to this year’s violent military coup.
The General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the military junta, which overthrew the country’s elected government in February.
The UN also called for the release of political detainees, such as elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and an end to violence against peaceful protesters, reports the BBC.
While not legally binding, the resolution is politically significant.
“The risk of a large-scale civil war is real,” UN special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, told the General Assembly. “Time is of the essence. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover is narrowing.”
It was supported by 119 countries, with Belarus the only one to vote against it.
Another 36 countries abstained, including Russia and China – Myanmar military’s two biggest arms suppliers.
Some of the abstainers said the crisis was an internal issue for Myanmar, while others said the resolution did not address a brutal military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim population four years ago, which forced almost a million people to flee the country.
The EU’s UN ambassador, Olof Skoog, said the resolution “delegitimises the military junta, condemns its abuse and violence against its own people, and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world”.
But Myanmar’s UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents the country’s elected civilian government, said he was disappointed by how long it took for the General Assembly to pass what he called a “watered down” resolution.
Ms Suu Kyi, 75, has been held under house arrest since the coup, and little has been seen or heard of her, with the exception of brief court appearances.
The military has justified seizing power in February, alleging voter fraud in general elections held last November.
But independent election monitors say the election was largely free and fair, and the charges against Ms Suu Kyi have been widely criticised as politically motivated.
The coup triggered widespread demonstrations, and Myanmar’s military has brutally cracked down on pro-democracy protesters, activists and journalists.
Security forces have killed more than 860 people and detained nearly 5,000 to date, according to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Last month, Human Rights Watch had urged the UN General Assembly to pass a resolution calling for an arms embargo, saying that “while not legally binding on states, such a resolution would carry significant political weight”.
“Governments should recognise that arms sold to Myanmar’s military will likely be used to commit abuses against the population,” the organisation added. “Arms embargoes can help prevent such crimes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lawan swears in Odey

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday swore in Stephen Odey as Senator, representing Cross River North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The oath of office was administered at exactly 11:45a.m. by the Clerk of Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan immediately after the Senate rose from […]
News

Ortom to Buhari: Count Benue out of grazing reserves plan

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says: ‘You’ve a hidden agenda on the matter’ Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday said President Mohammadu Buhari’s insistence on the creation of cattle grazing reserves is a clear indication that he has a hidden agenda on the issue which only the presidency knows. The governor therefore urged the Federal Government to count the […]
News

2030: Africa to become agritech hub with $1trn value –Microsoft

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Africa’s agricultural sector is set for exponential growth in the coming decade, research commissioned by Microsoft and compiled by Africa Practice reveals. Microsoft in a statement said with a projected value of USD1 trillion by 2030; the continent is poised to become the global centre of agritech solutions and has also seen rapid growth in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica