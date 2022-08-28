News

UN calls for Libya ceasefire after deadly clashes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The UN has called for an immediate stop to hostilities in Libya following a day of deadly clashes between political factions in the capital Tripoli.

At least 23 people were killed and dozens more were wounded during the fighting, the health ministry in Tripoli said.

Among the dead was young comedian Mustafa Baraka, an official said.

Libya has been in chaos since the Nato-backed uprising in 2011 that ousted long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi, reports the BBC.

Despite this, the country had enjoyed a relatively calm period over the last two years.

On Saturday, armed forces of the internationally recognised government tried to push back a convoy of militia loyal to Fathi Bashagha, the man whom a rival, eastern parliament recognises as prime minister.

There were reports of small-arms fire and explosions in several areas of the capital. Black smoke could be seen rising across the city.

Emergency services said a number of hospitals had been hit. People were also evacuated from areas around the fighting.

The UN’s Libya mission said the fighting had included “indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

The oil-rich country once had one of the highest standards of living in Africa, with free healthcare and free education.

But the stability that led to its prosperity has been shattered and Tripoli has seen frequent fighting between rival forces since 2011.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Flush out criminals in your midst, Akeredolu tells Ebira community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned Ebiras living in the State to flush out criminals among them.   According to Akeredolu, the Ebira community must join hands with the government in order to rid the state of crime. The governor, who stressed that the Ebira people have lived together with the indigenes of […]
News

Ife High Chief Adekola Adeyeye Berates Soyinka Over Vile Comments On Omisore

Posted on Author Our Reporters

His Royal Highness, Loowa of Ife, Adekola Adeyeye has on Thursday reacted to the spate of criticisms and outright falsehood against the their son Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was in bad faith. The Ife Kingmaker described Omisore as a man of profound moral scruples and an highly resourceful son of Ile-Ife. In a chat […]
News

Check pilferage of public funds, Buhari urges African leaders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to create more disincentives for pilferage of public funds in their countries. The President, also the African Anti-Corruption Champion, equally called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders in the continent. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in his recorded remarks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica