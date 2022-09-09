News

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods.

His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. International aid is arriving, including the first planeload of what the U.S. has pledged will be $30 million in assistance, reports The Associated Press.

“I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” he said on Twitter before dawn.

Last week, the U.N. chief issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said in a video message to a ceremony in Islamabad at the time. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

Hours after arriving, he met with Pakistan-based U.N. officials to discuss the flood response. According to the United Nations, Guterres discussed the flood response and “stressed that we need to do everything we can for the people of Pakistan.”

Pakistani Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement thanked the U.N. chief for visiting Pakistan at a time when, she said, one-third of Pakistan is underwater.

“These devastating floods are a direct result of climate stress. We hope the UN SG’s visit will help highlight to the world how Pakistan is one of the top 10 vulnerable countries globally despite contributing less than 1% of global emissions,” Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter, as Guterres met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Guterres also received a briefing from Pakistani officials about damages caused by floods. He was to address a news conference along with Sharif in Islamabad on Friday before traveling to flood-hit areas.

So far, U.N. agencies and several countries have sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, and authorities say the United Arab Emirates is one of the most generous contributors, as it has sent so far 26 flights carrying aid or flood victims. The United States said it will provide $30 million in assistance to help flood victims.

Also Friday, USAID Administrator Samantha Power met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad today.

The floods have touched all of Pakistan and affected more than 3.3 million people. Heritage sites have also been damaged, including Mohenjo Daro, considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia.

The ruins near the Indus River were discovered in 1922. Mystery still surrounds the disappearance of the civilization that dates back 4,500 years, coinciding with those of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

Mohenjo Daro is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the U.N. heritage agency on Thursday announced an emergency amount of $350,000 to help recover flood-damaged cultural heritage sites.

Earlier, Guterres was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

Before the U.N. chief’s arrival, Sharif told a visiting American diplomat that the world should step up its fight against climate change to avoid more deadly flooding. Derek Chollet, a senior State Department official, was visiting Islamabad to assess damages and arrange for aid.

According to the government’s statement, Chollet affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of the floods and extend help to help people rebuild.

On Friday, the first American planeload carrying aid will arrive in Pakistan, according to Pakistan officials, who say Washington is setting up a humanitarian aid air bridge to deliver much-needed for flood victims,

Since June, heavy rains and floods have added new burdens to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations. Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

The floods in Pakistan have also injured 12,722 people, destroyed thousands of kilometers of roads, toppled bridges and damaged schools and hospitals, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Drama as senators scold Edo envoy nominee over 2019 primaries

Posted on Author Chukwu David

There was a mild drama yesterday during the screening of ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Some senators scolded the nominee, representing Edo State, Barrister Yamah Mohammed Musa, for his role in the conduct of the 2019 primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country. The committee, chaired by Senator […]
News Top Stories

Buhari appreciates ex-UN scribe for support to Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday spoke with Ban Ki- Moon over the telephone and said Nigeria was in full appreciation to the former United Nations Secretary General for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria. In a statement by his spokesman,   Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari reiterated his long-standing respect and admiration for […]
News

Benue: Operation Zenda foils kidnap attempt on UniMkar VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) led by its Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Justine Gberindyer, yesterday stormed Agbeede town in Konsh isha Local Government Area of Benue State and apprehended two kidnappers, who were contracted to kidnap and kill the Vice Chancellor of University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica