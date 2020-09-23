News

UN commends FG on improvement of humanitarian access in North-west

The Presidency yesterday said that the United Nations (UN) has commended Federal Government’s efforts at improving humanitarian support in the North-East region of the country.

This feat, according to a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, was achieved amidst international concerns on the activities of terrorists and violent extreme groups in the region.

 

According to him, lately, some international humanitarian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had expressed worry on their inability to operate effectively and distribute relief materials in parts of the North-East because of securityconcerns, especiallyin someremoteareasof BornoState.

 

In a bid to reverse the trend and ensure effective access to vi-tal food supplies, Humanitarian Affairs Minister, the National Security Adviser and members of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee, escalated the matter to the Presidency.

 

The President then mandated the Vice-President to work with thecommittee, governorsintheregion andrelevantMDAs, including service chiefs to resolve the matter in conjunction with international NGOs and multilateral agencies operatingintheregion.

 

The vice-president then held series of meetings, bringing together the governors, all the relevant government agencies and representatives of international agencies and INGOs.

 

This intervention by the Presidency had led to a renewed and coordinated effort of providing a new template that supported the activities of the INGOs and offered a more secured access to the areas in question

